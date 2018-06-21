Who has the best sausage in Ipswich?

TOP SAUSAGE: Karen Nolan from Circle T Meats celebrates the business's new Sausage King title.

TOP SAUSAGE: Karen Nolan from Circle T Meats celebrates the business's new Sausage King title. Rob Williams

CHEESY kransky, chicken kiev and lamb, pumpkin and feta were among the winning flavours at the regional Sausage King Competition on Tuesday.

Circle T Meats at Raceview came out on top, with the best sausages in the traditional beef category.

Judges were also a fan of butcher Barnie Nolan's traditional pork sausages, chicken kiev, honey, rosemary and garlic and Hungarian bratwurst varieties.

A team of consumer and industry experts judged the Regional Brisbane West Local Independent Butchers.

The judges were looking at the uncooked stage on external appearances, textures, blooms, shapes and consistencies of the products.

The barbecue cooked appearance, distribution of texture and ingredients, and of course the all-important flavour were also deciding factors.

AMIC region member services manager Rob Mollison said a good sausage should not split.

"It looks great on a plate, enticing to eat, brown in colour, there are some dark ones of course, and when you cut it, the juices and ingredients should be visible," he said.

"Today the humble sausage commands centre of plate and it's a quality meal in itself."

AMIC has ten regional finals in this annual contest starting in February running to July. All Sausage King and Best Butchers Burger winners in each region and category will proceed to the state final to determine the best sausage and burger makers in the state at the Ekka.

The state winners will then proceed to the National Sausage King and Best Butchers Burger Finals to be held in Perth in February 2019 where they will go head to head for the ultimate accolade of being named Australian Sausage King and Best Butchers Burger King.

Results

Traditional beef

King: Circle T Meats, Raceview; silver: Schulte's Meat Tavern, Plain Land; bronze: Circle T Meats

Traditional pork

King: Schulte's Meat Tavern; silver: Circle T Meats; bronze: Elite Meats, Boonah

Poultry

King: Schulte's Meat Tavern for Peter Schulte's chicken curry sausages

Silver: Schulte's Meat Tavern for Peter Schulte's chicken, parmesan and cracked pepper sausages

Bronze: Circle T Meats for Barnie Nolan's Chicken Kiev sausages

Lamb/ open class

King: Boutique Meats Kitchen, Kenmore for Nick Cowen's lamb, pumpkin and feta sausages

Silver: Schulte's Meat Tavern for Peter Schulte's Moroccan lamb sausages

Bronze: Circle T Meats for Barnie Nolan's honey, rosemary and garlic sausages

Continental

King: Fat Cow Gourmet Meats, Kenmore for Gareth Hunt's chorizo pork sausages

Silver: Schulte's Meat Tavern for Peter Schulte's cheesy kransky sausages

Bronze: Circle T Meats for Barnie Nolan's Hungarian bratwurst sausage

Gourmet/ open class

King: Schulte's Meat Tavern for Peter Schulte's honey soy chilli beef sausages

Silver: Fat Cow Gourmet Meats, Kenmore for Gareth Hunt's Hawaiian pork with pizza sauce, cheese, pineapple and double smoked ham

Bronze: Fat Cow Gourmet Meats, Kenmore for Gareth Hunt's wagyu, bacon and maple sausages

Best butchers beef burger

First: Elite Meats, Boonah for Gary Middlebrook's beef and vegie burger

Second: Schulte's Meat Tavern for Peter Schulte's beef, tomato and onion burger

Third: Fat Cow Gourmet Meats, Kenmore for Gareth Hunt's beef with tomato sauce, Worcestershire, shallot and carrots burger

Best butchers gourmet/ open class burger

First: Middle Park Meats, Middle Park for Courtney Ravlich's Barcelona burger

Second: Elite Meats, Boonah for Gary Middlebrook's roasted chilli and haloumi beef burger

Third: Boutique Meats Kitchen for Nick Cowen's lam burger.