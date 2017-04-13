Who to call in Ipswich if you need a doctor this Easter

IPSWICH doctors will be working around the clock this Easter weekend to give sick residents an alternative to visiting the busy hospital emergency department.

Hello Home Doctor Service is an Ipswich based business employing Ipswich based doctors.

That means residents who call for help will only be waiting for about an hour to be seen by a local GP, compared to up to eight hours at the hospital.

With doctors' surgeries closed for the public holidays, the Hello Home Doctor Service call centre will open Thursday at 4pm and stay open through until 8am on Tuesday morning.

Hello Home Doctor Director Dr Niraj Shekhawatia said if residents aren't sure about where to go for treatment, call anyway.

"As part of our service we can advise people over the phone about whether they need to go to the hospital, or if they can wait," Dr Shekhawatia said.

He said common calls for service included vomiting and diarrhoea, and cold and flu.

"If you don't need to go to the hospital then don't. Call us and let the emergency department handle emergencies only."

A visit from the mobile doctors won't cost you anything either because the service is fully bulk billed.

Call Hello Home Doctor Service on 13 41 00.

Constipation not a medical emergency

EMERGENCY departments across Queensland are facing unprecedented demand for services.

In 2016 emergency departments dealt with 50,000 more presentations than in 2015 and many of those should have seen a GP instead.

Constipation, a sprained ankle, a cough and having foreign objects lodged in either a nose or ear were among the medical 'emergencies' listed by Queensland Health as issues that could have been dealt with by the family doctor.

When people present to an emergency department, they are placed in a queue based on the severity of their condition.

The list below details category 4 and 5 medical conditions which could most likely be dealt with by a doctor.

Those who present to the Ipswich Emergency Department with the following conditions may find themselves waiting for hours.

Not sure where to go? Call 13 HEALTH

Examples of category four and five medical conditions