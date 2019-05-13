Menu
Meet the six candidates for Blair in the Federal Election 2019.
Politics

Who are you voting for in the Federal Election 2019?

Navarone Farrell
by
13th May 2019 1:30 PM

TO HELP you get to know who you're voting for this Federal Election, the Queensland Times has put together candidate profiles on seven of the nine candidates for Blair.

All candidates were given the opportunity to respond.

We've asked the candidates nine questions each to help you get to know them, and their policies a little better, and to make an informed decision.

  • Where do you live?
  • Where do you work?
  • Tell us about the notable points of your family and employment life?
  • How would you describe the election campaign in Blair?
  • What do you believe is the top three major issues in the electorate?
  • What are the four policies/ infrastructure projects you will deliver specifically for the electorate of Blair?
  • What are the five major policies your party will deliver nationally?
  • Why should voters put you first on May 18?

To find out who you should vote for, click on the names and read the candidate profiles below.

Sharon Bell, One Nation

Sharon Bell - One Nation candidate for Blair.
Sharon Bell - One Nation candidate for Blair. Sharon Bell

 

Michelle Duncan, The Greens

Michelle Duncan - The Greens candidate for Blair.
Michelle Duncan - The Greens candidate for Blair. Contributed

 

Simone Karandrews, Independent

Simone Karandrews, Independent candidate for Blair.
Simone Karandrews, Independent candidate for Blair. Cordell Richardson

 

Shayne Neumann, ALP

Incumbent Blair MP, Shayne Neumann
Incumbent Blair MP, Shayne Neumann Cordell Richardson

 

Robert Shearman, LNP

LNP candidate Robert Shearman.
LNP candidate Robert Shearman. Cordell Richardson

 

Sandy Turner, conservative Independent candidate for Blair

Sandy Turner - independent candidate for Blair.
Sandy Turner - independent candidate for Blair. Contributed

 

Majella Zimpel, United Australia Party

United Australia Party's Majella Zimpel is a candidate for the seat of Blair in the 2019 Federal Election.
United Australia Party's Majella Zimpel is a candidate for the seat of Blair in the 2019 Federal Election. Rob Williams

