Who are you voting for in the Federal Election 2019?
TO HELP you get to know who you're voting for this Federal Election, the Queensland Times has put together candidate profiles on seven of the nine candidates for Blair.
All candidates were given the opportunity to respond.
We've asked the candidates nine questions each to help you get to know them, and their policies a little better, and to make an informed decision.
- Where do you live?
- Where do you work?
- Tell us about the notable points of your family and employment life?
- How would you describe the election campaign in Blair?
- What do you believe is the top three major issues in the electorate?
- What are the four policies/ infrastructure projects you will deliver specifically for the electorate of Blair?
- What are the five major policies your party will deliver nationally?
- Why should voters put you first on May 18?
