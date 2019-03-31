Who are we? Future residents will come from everywhere

STRONG migration from Asian countries is leading the growth as Ipswich transforms into a more multi-ethnic community.

Indian was the largest ethnicity to emigrate to Ipswich; the rate of growth faster than the Australian average.

Between 2011-2016, the rate of Indian growth in Ipswich was 94 per cent.

It was the largest change relative to the Australian rate of 54 per cent.

Shumaila Ismail and her young family are originally from Pakistan.

They moved from Sydney to Brisbane three-and-a-half years ago before building and moving into their South Ripley home two years ago.

"Ipswich is a very diverse area," Mrs Ismail said. "We simply love living here."

"It offers great opportunities for children like sports grounds, water and cycling parks.

"There are lots of leisure areas nearby like dams and lakes."

Sri Lanka and China were the second and third fastest growing ethnicities across the Ipswich region.

In contrast, the number of Scottish people in Ipswich decreased by 14 per cent.

There are also fewer Italians, Germans and English people in the region.

While Ipswich's population is growing, the number of people retiring here is below the Australian average.

The number of Ipswich people, as a percentage of the region's population, steadily declines after 51 years old.

"I suspect people leave the Ipswich region and are retiring up or down the coast," demographer Bernard Salt said.

More aged-care facilities are being built across the region. While older Australians often don't offer the same economic benefits as working young people, they are vital to the balance of society.

"The presence of old people cultivates a community that is caring, that volunteers and that is reminded of the circle of life," Mr Salt said.

"If you only ever see fit, healthy young people, it sort of shapes your thinking.

"If you see people who are elderly and frail, it cultivates generosity. It reminds you, you'll be there one day, too."