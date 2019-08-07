Whittaker’s warning: ‘I’m the best I’ve ever been’

BOBERT Whittaker has warned he is in the best shape of his life as he prepares for the biggest fight in Australian combat sports history at Marvel Stadium.

The Australian star will be the headline attraction in front of what looms as the biggest crowd in UFC history at UFC 243 in Melbourne on October 6.

Whittaker, the UFC middleweight champion, will take on New Zealand star Israel Adesanya in the main event.

Tickets will go on-sale to the general public at 12pm on Friday August 16.

It will be a Melbourne redemption for Whittaker, who was forced to pull out of his middleweight title against American Kelvin Gastelum at Rod Laver Arena back in February.

Whittaker was rushed into hospital just hours before the bout to have emergency surgery on a twisted and collapsed bowel.

Whittaker said he had recovered well to now be in peak condition.

"I'm the best I have ever been," he told the Herald Sun.

"Every one of my coaches thinks that across the board, because after my operation it left a really sour taste in my mouth.

Robert Whittaker during an open workout at Federation Square. Picture: Zuffa

"But it also lit a fire in me, and on the back of that I've just doing rehab, prehab, strength and conditioning, you name it.

"I've been working, and I'm still working, since the operation and I've been doubling my efforts in focusing on my physical health and my mental health."

This fight is set to eclipse the UFC's world record crowd of 56,214 - also set at Marvel Arena, Melbourne in 2015, when megastar Ronda Rousey was dethroned by Holly Holm.

UFC president Dana White has already promised to "blow the f…..ing doors off" Australia and Whittaker said it will be a fight to remember.

"I honestly think that this is going to be the biggest combat event in this part of the world," he said.

Robert Whittaker defended his title against Cuban machine Yoel Romero. Picture: Getty

"It's going to be absolutely huge, and not only a huge event but huge for the sport in the region.

"I love making history, so if we can try and hit those numbers it would be great.

"I honestly feel I owe the Melbourne crowd a bit of a show and I look forward to bringing that in October."

Whittaker said he had no doubt this will be the biggest fight of his career to date.

"I've said for awhile that I want to defend a belt in Australia, and fate has said not yet," he said.

"But hopefully this is the time to be able to come back to Melbourne and put on a show of this magnitude and to tick off some milestone boxes at the same time, I'm really excited."