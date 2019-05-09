'White House' drug supplier back before the court

ALREADY convicted of supplying drugs from an Ipswich home dubbed "The White House", Keith Doyle was back before court this week.

The possession of explosives offences were left over from his more serious District Court drug matters finalised in March.

Keith Patrick Doyle, 55, from Camira, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates to not having authority to possess explosives; an offence in relation to having unauthorised and prohibited explosives; two charges of possessing anything for use in a crime; having fireworks in a dwelling; and possession of tainted property (a tablet-style computer).

Crown legal officer Stipe Drinovac said the charges dated back to July and August 2016 when police searched Doyle's share-house and found clip seal bags, drug utensils, fireworks and shot gun cartridges, a mobile phone, and a new Samsung computer tablet.

Keith Patrick Doyle, 55, from Camira, leaves Ipswich Magistrates Court. Ross Irby

Mr Drinovac said Doyle was sentenced by Ipswich District Court to two and half years' jail with immediate parole.

The court heard Doyle was trading various goods for drugs.

Defence lawyer Yasser Khan said Doyle's drug trafficking offences involved bartering goods in exchange for illicit substances.

His District Court drug matters in March were regarded as being street level trafficking and involved marijuana, methylamphetamine (ice), and MDMA.

At the time, the court heard Doyle was trading in property, cars and guitars in what was described as "almost a second-hand dealership" operated from his home, which had been nicknamed "The White House".

Defence lawyer Yasser Khan said Doyle instructed the fireworks had not belonged to him but he was aware of them, and that at the time he was living in a share house with other residents.

Doyle receives a disability pension after suffering a back injury.

His defence argued there should be no further punishment.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said it would have been preferable that all matters could have been dealt with at that time, but this was not able to occur at the time.

She convicted Doyle of the charges and fined him $400 for the fireworks and shot gun pellets offences.