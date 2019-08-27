White hot Rangers one win away from final

RUGBY UNION: The Ipswich Rangers under-13 division one white side is through to the qualifying semi-final after recording a convincing victory in its knockout clash on Sunday at Ashgrove's GPS Rugby Club.

Division one white defeated Souths 33-10 in a torrid encounter to set up a meeting with Easts Blue at Norths on Sunday from 9.40am.

Easts was the minor premier but Rangers knocked them off 33-24 leading into the finals and they are confident of replicating that performance. Both teams are blessed with potent backlines featuring athleticism and skill, and another high-scoring affair is anticipated.

Coach Hiwa Gregory said his team benefited from training alongside Rangers under-13 green squad last week and would prepare in a similar manner.

"If we play to our ability we'll be fine,” he said.

Gregory said the team won the under-12 premiership last season and progressing through to a second consecutive grand final would be an appropriate reward for a lot of hard work.

"They are a special bunch of boys,” he said.

"They have been together for a few years. They work hard and it is nice to see them do well.”

Gregory said the clash against Souths was an extremely physical arm wrestle in the opening stanza with the forwards setting the platform up front.

He said the opposition had marked up tightly on star centre Isaac Togia and the side was forced to adapt its style of play, keep the ball in the forwards and look to attack down the other side of the field.

Number eight Alizae Apiti-Salanoa and lock Lyncoln Cliffe were damaging in defence.

Malachi Vaigalu set up the first try with a barnstorming charge and he ran threatening support lines throughout. His efforts were rewarded with two tries.

Togia also collected a double, managing to inject himself into the action as his forwards got on top. Nathan Fraser and Conner Loose kicked two conversions each.

Zac Harte earned player of match.

The prop turned winger played a pivotal role securing two crucial turnovers and attacking sublimely. Fraser was also recognised by the coach for his effective passing and kicking game.

Game Day

Brisbane Junior Rugby Union under-13 Qualifying Finals Sunday (9.40am): Ipswich Rangers white v Easts Blue; Ipswich Rangers green v GPS gold at Norths Rugby Club.