Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BWS has been contacted for comment and it is unclear whether the major supplier is honouring the advertised price.
BWS has been contacted for comment and it is unclear whether the major supplier is honouring the advertised price. Contributed
Offbeat

Whisky fans go wild for $5 cartons of Canadian Club

by Campbell Gellie
6th Nov 2019 1:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHISKY fans are going wild for $5 cartons of Canadian Club and Dry at BWS.

In what looks like a mistake the special has been shared online as people scurry to buy a carton before the deal is taken down.

The sale coincides with the launch of the new Canadian Club and Dry 3.4% alcohol, where one standard drink is in each can.

Bargain: Whisky fans are going wild for $5 cartons of Canadian Club and Dry at BWS.
Bargain: Whisky fans are going wild for $5 cartons of Canadian Club and Dry at BWS.

The online sales of the product appear to have been mixed up, a single can is listed $68, a six pack for $24 and an entire case for $5.

BWS has been contacted for comment and it is unclear whether the major supplier is honouring the advertised price.

Trying to find a store that still stocks them is the struggle.

No online orders can be made from stores around Sydney CBD, Surry Hills, Redfern, or Newtown.

Further west, orders can be lodged at Ashfield and Fairfield.

More Stories

Show More
alcohol bargain canadian club drinking whisky

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crews on high alert bracing for severe fire danger

        premium_icon Crews on high alert bracing for severe fire danger

        News Residents have been urged to prepare their bushfire survival plan

        • 6th Nov 2019 2:00 PM
        Mandatory training for all council candidates now live

        premium_icon Mandatory training for all council candidates now live

        Council News All candidates will have to complete the course before nominating.

        • 6th Nov 2019 2:00 PM
        Man seriously injured in rollover

        premium_icon Man seriously injured in rollover

        Breaking Injured man rushed to hospital following crash

        • 6th Nov 2019 1:56 PM
        Why this supermarket will be eerily quiet on Tuesdays

        premium_icon Why this supermarket will be eerily quiet on Tuesdays

        News With the lights low and the music turned off, from the outside it will look like...