Whirlwind love story leads to six decades of married bliss

STILL IN LOVE: Yvonne and Reg Smith are celebrating 60 years of marriage this week. Rob Williams

WHAT started as a whirlwind romance has blossomed into six decades of love, friendship and adventure for Yvonne and Reginald Smith.

The happy couple from Leichhardt is celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday and have planned a big party with their loved ones for the weekend.

When Yvonne first laid eyes on Reg at their local post office in Brisbane, there wasn't any doubt in her mind he was the one.

"I was working at a pharmacy in Taringa east, and there was a little shopping centre there. The post office was around the corner, and I went around to get the mail this day and the postmaster said 'I'm going on holidays', so he introduced me to the new postmaster, which was Reg," she said, gushing.

"I go back to work, and my girlfriend who worked at the dentist next door asked if I had met 'that scrawny fellow from the post office yet'. I told her that he was the guy I was going to marry. Even though he had a ring on his finger, I knew it was going to be him. He was wearing his grandfather's signet ring."

Reg also felt the spark straight away, and made the first move. He offered her a lift home and asked her out on a date to the pictures. From that moment on they were inseparable, and after a five-month courtship, they got married at the St Bartholemew's Church in Bardon on November 7, 1959.

Yvonne and Reg Smith on their wedding day in 1959. Rob Williams

Reg said he decided to skip the engagement and go straight to marriage.

"When I told my father we were going to get engaged, he said 'why waste your money on a bloody engagement ring if you know it's the girl'," Reg said.

"And as they say, the rest is history."

Yvonne, aged 18 at the time, was already prepared for her big day, having bought her wedding dress a couple of years prior.

"I bought that off my sister's sister-in-law. I paid five pounds for the dress and the veil," she said.

"I had that probably two years before I had even met Reg. She was selling it, and it fitted me, and I said 'well I hope I get married one day', so I bought it."

They had four children - Alan, Christine, Neal and Wendy - and moved a lot for Reg's work. They moved around Brisbane, Windorah, Tambo, Cunnamulla and the Lockyer Valley.

The pair was fortunate enough to spend 13 years travelling around Australia in a caravan, and have also enjoyed travelling overseas to destinations such as the Mediterranean, Russia and Asia. The pair agreed Papua New Guinea was one of their favourite spots.

While there have been many happy times, there were also some troubling times. Yvonne was diagnosed with breast cancer, which meant they had to cut one of their trips around Australia short.

Roughly 10 years ago, the pair also survived a horrific car accident on the Warrego Highway near Hatton Vale. A B-double truck merged on top of them, clipping their car and sending them into a bank in the middle of the road, causing the car to roll numerous times. Yvonne broke her neck, had a dislocated shoulder and a serious concussion. Reg broke a few ribs and injured his shoulder.

But their love is one that has lasted the test of time. To prove this, they have renewed their wedding vows three times, including one that was organised by the crew on the cruise they took to New Zealand a few weeks ago.

When they aren't spending time with their four children, 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, the couple enjoy their downtime together. Yvonne loves to knit while Reg watches sport, and they also enjoy doing jigsaw puzzles.

When asked about their secret to a long and happy marriage, the pair joked "that nobody else would put up with them".

"It's only ever been each other for us. That's all we have ever wanted," Reg said.