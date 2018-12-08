Menu
Redbank Plaza new stores. Rebecca Maden, shift manager of Rashays Redbank.
Opinion

OPINION: While we mourn a business three new ones give hope

Shannon Newley
by
8th Dec 2018 6:00 AM | Updated: 8:21 AM
IT WILL be such a sad day to see the Birch Carroll and Coyle cinema in Ipswich close its doors.

Despite only having lived in the city for a couple of years, I've spent many Sundays there, particularly in the warmer months, escaping the heat and catching the latest flicks.

The QT partnered with the cinema to put on premieres free of charge to readers which was a fantastic experience.

But it's no surprise that the cinema has gone the same way as the rest of the CBD. It reinforces the need for continued swift action on the future of the CBD.

It's tired and haggard enough and we know how quickly an empty building deteriorates.

While we mourn the loss of the cinema, there's still good business news this week that can't be overlooked.

Three new businesses have opened at Redbank Plaza and one those businesses will also open a shop at Riverlink this month. Along with Bakehouse Steakhouse opening this week, it does show there is faith in Ipswich, as there should be.

