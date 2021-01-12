Which suburbs had the most animal cruelty complaints

THE RSPCA has revealed how many animal cruelty complaints it received in Ipswich last year, with two local suburbs ranking in the top ten in Queensland.

The animal welfare organisation investigated more than 17,000 complaints about cruelty and neglect in 2020 and ambulance officers attended more than 29,000 rescues.

That is a drop from 2019; inspectors investigated more than 18,600 complaints and ambulance officers received more than 29,800 call-outs.

“It’s still been incredibly busy but (the) number of jobs has decreased slightly from last year which I guess is a glimmer of hope,” RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty said.

Redbank Plains was the suburb with the third highest number of complaints in Queensland last year with 141, which was the same number it had in 2019.

Brassall recorded 101, which was the eighth highest in the state for 2020, and a big increase from 86 complaints in 2019.

Goodna (79), Leichhardt (77) and Springfield Lakes (63) rounded out the top five for Ipswich in 2020.

The inspectorate task force, which is made up of two inspectors and a digital intelligence officer, investigated 26 jobs in relation to prohibited events such as dog fighting and cock fighting last year.

They investigated 58 jobs involving commercial breeders and seven involving rescue groups. There are four current prosecutions relating to the prohibited events and two each in relation to breeders and rescue groups.

Mr Beatty said two of the more distressing inspectorate cases last year included a kitten that had firecrackers taped to it and set alight and a dog that was shot in the leg.

The stray dog, which was found west of Brisbane in August, had one of his front legs amputated in September.

The exact location could not be disclosed due to the nature of the investigation.

In 2020, ambulance rescues included a wallaby down a mineshaft, ducklings hatched in a homeowner’s chimney, a coughing kangaroo that was treated with antibiotics and a possum stuck in a pipe that was filled with excrement.

Number of animal cruelty complaints received by RSPCA from Ipswich suburbs in 2020

Redbank Plains (141)

Brassall (101)

Goodna (79)

Leichhardt (77)

Springfield Lakes (63)

Raceview (55)

Bundamba (48)

Riverview (37)

Collingwood Park (35)

Eastern Heights (35)

Bellbird Park (34)

North Ipswich (33)

Ipswich (32)

North Booval (29)

Silkstone (28)

East Ipswich (27)

Rosewood (26)

Churchill (25)

Booval (24)

Blacksoil (23)

Camira (21)

Gailes (20)

Pine Mountain (17)

Springfield (17)

Dinmore (16)

Redbank (16)

West Ipswich (16)

Churchable (15)

One Mile (15)

Ripley (15)

South Ripley (13)

Thagoona (13)

Walloon (11)

Haigslea (10)

Chuwar (9)

Sadliers Crossing (9)

Augustine Heights (8)

Purga (8)

Yamanto (8)

Karana Downs (7)

Peak Crossing (7)

Spring Mountain (7)

Willowbank (7)

Springfield Central (6)

Ebbw Vale (6)

Moores Pocket (6)

Deebing Heights (5)

Karrabin (5)

Blackstone (4)

Woodend (4)

Amberley (3)

Coalfalls (3)

Muirlea (2)

North Tivoli (2)

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.