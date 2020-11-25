Which Springfield businesses are nominated for top awards

Photo from the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce's 2019 business awards. The 2020 awards are being held on Friday and Saturday.

Photo from the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce's 2019 business awards. The 2020 awards are being held on Friday and Saturday.

WITH a difficult and trying year almost at an end, Springfield’s best and brightest businesses will be recognised this weekend.

The Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce’s Marquee Business Awards will be split over two nights due to COVID-19 restrictions.

For some businesses, 2020 has been a constant uphill battle.

Some members of the chamber felt as though it might be an event they needed to miss in the current circumstances but other members stepped up to provide them with a ticket.

About 192 guests are expected over Friday and Saturday at the Brookwater Golf and Country Club, with official proceedings starting at 6.45pm on both nights.

Chamber president Neil Coupland said the camaraderie between local businesses was on show in the lead up to the event.

“For a lot of businesses it’s been an achievement just to still be able to open their doors and continue trading and it’s important to end the year with a positive event ready for a hopefully better 2021,” he said.

“Whilst many businesses are still doing it tough the chamber has come up with an idea to pay it forward, so our more fortunate members can buy tickets for our less fortunate members.

“I’m happy to say that this has been met with much enthusiasm and as a consequence of that several members who may not ordinarily be able to attend the event because of financial stress now can.

“In a year that has thrown up so much adversity for businesses it’s important to still recognise the businesses and their achievements throughout the year.”

Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce’s Marquee Business Awards nominees

Awards being presented on Friday November 27

Professional Services (sponsored by McNamara Law)

Orion Family Physio

Rod Noendeng Photography

P&L Accountants

Members’ Choice (sponsored by Walker Pender Group)

Orion Hotel

Aquashield Bathrooms

Orion Family Physio

Outstanding Small Business (sponsored by Ipswich City Council)

apaR Hair Studio

The Coffee Club Orion

Grosskopf Consulting

President’s Award

Neil Coupland will choose this recipient

Awards being presented on Saturday November 28

Best Customer Service (sponsored by Quest Springfield Central)

apaR Hair Studio

Four Quarters Computing and Technology

Jane’s Handcrafts and Gifts

Trade Services (sponsored by Australian Industry Trade College)

Aquashield Bathrooms

Reliable Rob

apaR Hair Studio

In House Bathrooms

Business Person of the Year (sponsored by VM Family Law)

Neha Arora from The Coffee Club Orion

Melissa Wright from Zest Mortgage Solutions

Julie Ryan from Jet Team Finance

Business of the Year (sponsored by Springfield City Group)

The Coffee Club Orion

Studio Pilates

Orion Family Physio

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.