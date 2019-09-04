Which school has got green thumbs?

The Lockyer Valley has a long history of farming and is known as "Australia's Salad Bowl". To keep up this tradition, the students at Glenore Grove State School have formed their first Garden Club. The Garden Club is made up of 40 students ranging from Prep to year 6.

Alongside Mr Brian Allison, the Glenore Grove Groundsman and gardening staff, students were instrumental in the planning and construction of the new garden spaces. Currently a wide variety of fruits and vegetables are being grown, including sunflowers that each student planted to celebrate the establishment of the Garden Club. The main focus of the garden is to support learning and promote a healthy lifestyle, sustainability and the care of the environment.

The garden is utilised everyday by students who are involved in the planting, care and maintenance of the gardens. These spaces are also used for whole child development through planned activities in social and emotional learning, Design Technology, Art and Science.

Some of the Year 4 students said, "Coming to school and having the gardens to look at, makes me feel happy, inspired and calm." Others mentioned, "It makes me want to learn more about how to help the environment I live in", and "It's cool and very hands-on".

The Garden Club is helping the school community to become more environmentally aware by being water wise, composting organic wastage and recycling. The students have come up with creative ways to grow container plants and art works to beautify the school space, for example a big green frog. Plants can also be seen growing in old gumboots, large plastic bottles and PVC piping. Planter boxes, benches and a small greenhouse have been made from recycled materials.

We have had a major success in our grow - "Paddock to Plate" theme. Mr Brian Allison entered some of our lovely produce in to the Gatton Show and we won in the following categories: Champion for tomato growing; Champion for mixed salad growing in Lockyer Valley; 2nd for box of vegetables grown in box; 2nd for 6 tomatoes and 5th for second box of vegetables. In all Glenore Grove State School entries won over $250 in prizes.

Our future plans include entries into the Cobb and Co hanging basket competition and local shows to showcase our growing range of vegetables. Plans for a new scarecrow and 3 wicking boxes, designed by the technology students are in place. Students are looking forward to involving themselves in future cooking activities using harvested produce.