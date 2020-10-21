Which parties are supporting ‘game-changing’ projects

AN Ipswich advocacy group says political parties have remained silent on a number of “game-changing” priority projects and policies it wants backing for ahead of election day.

The Ipswich Leaders Alliance, which is chaired by Mayor Teresa Harding, has released its first ‘scorecard’, judging the commitments made by parties during the election campaign so far.

Cr Harding said the group was formed as the city had not been receiving its fair share of funding from both state and federal governments.

She said the scorecard would be regularly updated so Ipswich voters could see which parties were supporting the group’s list of priorities.

The first scoreboard shows One Nation has top marks so far with ‘full commitments’ for the Ipswich Central to Springfield Central public transport corridor, the Cunningham Highway Yamanto to Ebenezer Creek upgrades, the Ipswich Central second river crossing and the North Ipswich sport and entertainment precinct.

The party also has ‘partial commitments’ for three of the four major policies pushed by the Ipswich Leaders Alliance.

Labor, which currently represents all four Ipswich state seats, has ‘partial commitments’ for the public transport corridor and three of the four policies.

The LNP, which is running candidates in all four seats, has a ‘full commitment’ for the public transport corridor and a ‘partial commitment’ for just one of the four policies.

The Greens only have a ‘partial commitment’ for the social services plan for health and education policy for its pledge to build 14 community health clinics across the city.

Cr Harding said the advocacy campaign was being run on a lean budget but believed it was already “value for money.”

Ipswich Leaders Alliance's first 'scorecard' for 2020 state election.

She pointed to the funding commitments made by Labor and the LNP this month for the next stage of the business case for the public transport corridor.

The group says expenses so far include $7,289 for a half-page advertisement in the Courier Mail by the council and the alliance to “highlight that Ipswich will no longer be forced into being the solution to the state’s waste problem.”

A bit over $300 has also been spent on a URL domain and two pull-up banners.

“We are continuing to engage with local candidates and asking them to inform us of new commitments that will directly benefit the people of Ipswich, in alignment with our priorities identified,” Cr Harding said.

“We acknowledge that there are still (10) days to go until the election and a lot can happen in that time.

“Ipswich is the highest growth city in Queensland; we are the engine room, and our residents’ needs deserve to be taken seriously by leaders in terms of financial support and future investment in infrastructure.”

The alliance was formed in August and describes itself as apolitical.

“The alliance priorities are very much aligned with council’s own advocacy priorities, which have also been tabled for consideration by all parties,” Ipswich Deputy Mayor Marnie Doyle said.

“We all want the same outcome; a state government giving Ipswich a fair share of funding and supporting a region that is vitally important to all of Queensland.

“This includes significant action on waste policy, regulation and enforcement reform to ensure that industry performance issues are addressed and our resident’s quality of life is vastly improved.”

