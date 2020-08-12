Which Ipswich schools will benefit from $9.2 million boost

Ipswich Special School deputy principal Tracey Banks and student Blake with Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard. The school will benefit from a $1 million upgrade to its learning spaces.

Ipswich Special School deputy principal Tracey Banks and student Blake with Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard. The school will benefit from a $1 million upgrade to its learning spaces.

THE State Government will spend $9.2 million on new projects, upgrades and minor works for schools in Ipswich as part of a $220 million investment across the state.

Bundamba MP Lance McCallum said schools in his electorate would share in more than $3.6 million.

“Three blocks at Bundamba State Secondary College will each benefit from $100,000 refurbishments, making them more comfortable and safer for our students,” he said.

“There will also be much-needed facelifts to classrooms across Kruger State School, Goodna Special School, Riverview State School and Collingwood Park State School.”

LOCAL NEWS: What projects will be funded through $8 million package

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden said more than $2.6 million would be spent on schools in his patch.

“This funding is fantastic news not only for these school communities, but also for local tradies who can tender for these projects,” he said.

“I’m particularly excited to see funding towards the delivery of a multipurpose hall at Amberley District State School, a project the school and I have worked on for some time.”

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard said Ipswich Special School would undergo a $1 million upgrade to its learning spaces.

READ MORE: Two-and-a-half hours to Brisbane? Why project is crucial

“This upgrade will mean so much to the students and staff, and I look forward to seeing work start on this project and the other upgrades to schools across the Ipswich community,” she said.

Education Minister Grace Grace said the works would help support jobs for local tradies.

“Along with these major projects, we have allocated further funding for maintenance and minor works at Ipswich schools,” Ms Grace said.

“We always encourage our schools to engage local tradespeople to complete maintenance works and smaller jobs in schools.”

Contractors and tradies who want to be notified of opportunities for any future tender processes can register on the Queensland Government QTenders website.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.