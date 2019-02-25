Which Ipswich schools produced the most work ready graduates

WHILE a lot of emphasis is placed on the number of graduates who achieve a high OP ranking, tertiary study is not the path for many Ipswich kids leaving high school.

Data from the Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority has revealed how many students last year left our schools with some form of vocational education and training qualification.

Bremer State High School was at the top of the pile with 266 of their 268 graduates walking out of the gates with a VET qualification, followed by Redbank Plains State High School with 227 and Ipswich State High School with 206.

All 107 of Woodcrest State College's graduates left with a VET qualification.

For the city's private schools, St Peter Claver College had 95 students leave with a VET qualification from its 162 graduates, West Moreton Anglican College had 91 and St Mary's College Ipswich had 87.

Bremer State High School executive principal Kay Louwrens said the results were expected and it was a proud achievement for the school.

"This has grown every year and has a major role at our school, contributing to student outcomes," she said.

"It is a major part of our school and grows and develops every year."

The most popular qualifications were a Certificate II in Skills for Work and a Certificate I in Business.

Ms Louwrens said

"We will never move away from the academic focus of all students, our school recognises that there are multiple pathways to achieving the goals of young people after school.

"All schools are unique and we look to meet the individual needs of all students."

Check out the table below for information for schools across Ipswich:

Table key

SEP: The number of students who received a Student Education Profile (graduated).

VET: The number of students to graduate with some form of Vocational Education and Training.

OP: The number of students who were eligible for an OP ranking.

OP 1-5: The number of students who achieved an OP ranking of between 1-5.