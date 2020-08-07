Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
$402,000 will be split between 19 community groups as part of the latest round of the State Government’s Community Benefit Fund.
$402,000 will be split between 19 community groups as part of the latest round of the State Government’s Community Benefit Fund.
News

Which Ipswich community groups got share of $400,000

Lachlan Mcivor
7th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IPSWICH community groups will share in $402,000 as part of the latest round of the State Government’s Community Benefit Fund.

The funds will be split between 19 local groups with money set to be spent on a bus, a playground and a $35,000 upgrade of a scout hall.

Bundamba MP Lance McCallum said the funding is a “real lifeline” for local community groups who work tirelessly for the good of the city.

“YMCA’s Bremer Youth Space has nearly $10,000 worth of instruments and studio furniture on the way,” he said.

“Goodna-based Queensland Youth and Families Support Services has also secured a $30,000 grant to purchase a bus, which I know will be put to good use.”

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard said $31,000 will go towards a makeover for the Moreton Scouts hall.

“The new-look venue will be the envy of the Australian scout community,” she said.

“I’m also looking forward to seeing what the Rotary Club can achieve with $27,000 to install an interactive wall wrap at Ipswich Hospital.

“In addition, this funding round will allow our beloved Ipswich Hospice Care to purchase a much-needed car.”

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden said Autism Queensland had secured $20,000 to upgrade its supported independent living complex in Brassall.

“A washing machine, airconditioner and new furniture are being crossed off the wish list for those who call Brassall House home,” Mr Madden said.

“Elsewhere, Marburg State School has one of the hardest working P & C groups in the state.

“I know how much a new playground will mean for the entire school community, and thanks to a $35,000 grant, that will become a reality.”

For more information and to apply for the next round of applications visit here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged after police find loaded handgun, $10,000 cash

        Premium Content Man charged after police find loaded handgun, $10,000 cash

        News The 32-year-old from Bundamba has been charged with multiple offences after police executed a search warrant in Springfield.

        How a ‘deep clean’ works and why it’s needed post COVID

        Premium Content How a ‘deep clean’ works and why it’s needed post COVID

        News One Ipswich couple set up a cleaning business earlier this year. Here’s how they go...

        Only option: Winternationals called off in Ipswich

        Premium Content Only option: Winternationals called off in Ipswich

        Sport After a second attempt to host this year’s annual Winternationals, Willowbank...

        How to score $500 in vouchers by driving around Ipswich

        Premium Content How to score $500 in vouchers by driving around Ipswich

        News The country’s largest trial of connected vehicles will be launched in Ipswich.