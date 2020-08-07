Which Ipswich community groups got share of $400,000

$402,000 will be split between 19 community groups as part of the latest round of the State Government’s Community Benefit Fund.

IPSWICH community groups will share in $402,000 as part of the latest round of the State Government’s Community Benefit Fund.

The funds will be split between 19 local groups with money set to be spent on a bus, a playground and a $35,000 upgrade of a scout hall.

Bundamba MP Lance McCallum said the funding is a “real lifeline” for local community groups who work tirelessly for the good of the city.

“YMCA’s Bremer Youth Space has nearly $10,000 worth of instruments and studio furniture on the way,” he said.

“Goodna-based Queensland Youth and Families Support Services has also secured a $30,000 grant to purchase a bus, which I know will be put to good use.”

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard said $31,000 will go towards a makeover for the Moreton Scouts hall.

“The new-look venue will be the envy of the Australian scout community,” she said.

“I’m also looking forward to seeing what the Rotary Club can achieve with $27,000 to install an interactive wall wrap at Ipswich Hospital.

“In addition, this funding round will allow our beloved Ipswich Hospice Care to purchase a much-needed car.”

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden said Autism Queensland had secured $20,000 to upgrade its supported independent living complex in Brassall.

“A washing machine, airconditioner and new furniture are being crossed off the wish list for those who call Brassall House home,” Mr Madden said.

“Elsewhere, Marburg State School has one of the hardest working P & C groups in the state.

“I know how much a new playground will mean for the entire school community, and thanks to a $35,000 grant, that will become a reality.”

For more information and to apply for the next round of applications visit here.