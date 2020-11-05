Which Ipswich businesses are up for top awards
IT has been a tough year for businesses across the country, with COVID an unprecedented obstacle during already difficult economic times.
But many small businesses in Ipswich have adapted and overcome during an incredibly trying period.
Local business owners, leaders, managers and entrepreneurs and their teams will get the chance to celebrate together on Saturday at the City of Ipswich 2020 Business Excellence Awards.
Hosted by the Ipswich Region and Bremer Chambers of Commerce, the event will be split across two venues with more than 300 guests expected.
Ipswich chamber president Phil Bell said a massive 611 award nominations were received this year.
"We think that's testament to the unity of our region, businesses nominating and supporting each other, buy and shop local is an integral part of our community culture," he said.
"We also received a high level of submissions and are so proud of this year's finalists, the achievements of these businesses that make up our community and we can't wait to share them with everyone at the awards"
The awards will be held simultaneously at the Ipswich Events and Entertainment Centre at the Ipswich Turf Club and the Ipswich Civic Centre.
Each venue will be streamed to the other live via YouTube and it will be hosted by local MC Kat Davidson.
City of Ipswich 2020 Business Excellence Awards nominees
AON & BOQ Innovation in Business
Springfield Microgreens
West Bremer Radio
Wow Mobility
McGrathNicol New Business of the Year
Monicka BAIRD & Co.
Phat Boyz Smoking
The Cafe Kalina by Luvbite Creations
2020 USQ & Bendigo Bank Community Involvement
Ballistic Beer
Ipswich Hospice Care for West Moreton Care at the End of Life Collaborative
Plot Australia
2020 Ipswich Events & Entertainment Centre and Ipswich Turf Club Customer Service
Brothers Leagues Club Ipswich
Jade Financial Group
The Workshops Rail Museum
TAFE Queensland Young Business Person of the Year
Nicholas Stevenson from Bakehouse Steakhouse
Pearce Hutchinson from Kids at Play Therapy Services
Sofie Aurisch from The Workshops Rail Museum
River 94.9 Business Person of the Year
David Cullen from Pro Drive Driving School
Dianne Charman from Jade Financial Group
Zoe Knorre from Grace Homestead Recovery Centre
2020 Ipswich City Council Small Business of the Year
On Point Media Solutions
Plot Australia
West Bremer Radio
2020 RPQ Group Business of the Year
Engage Psychology
Hello Home Doctor Service
River 94.9
2020 Queensland Trust for Nature Food and Agribusiness of the Year
Brisbane Valley Farm Direct
Springfield Microgreens
Summerland Camels
The Cottage Restaurant