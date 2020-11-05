Which Ipswich businesses are up for top awards

IT has been a tough year for businesses across the country, with COVID an unprecedented obstacle during already difficult economic times.

But many small businesses in Ipswich have adapted and overcome during an incredibly trying period.

Local business owners, leaders, managers and entrepreneurs and their teams will get the chance to celebrate together on Saturday at the City of Ipswich 2020 Business Excellence Awards.

Hosted by the Ipswich Region and Bremer Chambers of Commerce, the event will be split across two venues with more than 300 guests expected.

Ipswich chamber president Phil Bell said a massive 611 award nominations were received this year.

"We think that's testament to the unity of our region, businesses nominating and supporting each other, buy and shop local is an integral part of our community culture," he said.

"We also received a high level of submissions and are so proud of this year's finalists, the achievements of these businesses that make up our community and we can't wait to share them with everyone at the awards"

The awards will be held simultaneously at the Ipswich Events and Entertainment Centre at the Ipswich Turf Club and the Ipswich Civic Centre.

Each venue will be streamed to the other live via YouTube and it will be hosted by local MC Kat Davidson.

City of Ipswich 2020 Business Excellence Awards nominees

AON & BOQ Innovation in Business

Springfield Microgreens

West Bremer Radio

Wow Mobility

McGrathNicol New Business of the Year

Monicka BAIRD & Co.

Phat Boyz Smoking

The Cafe Kalina by Luvbite Creations

2020 USQ & Bendigo Bank Community Involvement

Ballistic Beer

Ipswich Hospice Care for West Moreton Care at the End of Life Collaborative

Plot Australia

2020 Ipswich Events & Entertainment Centre and Ipswich Turf Club Customer Service

Brothers Leagues Club Ipswich

Jade Financial Group

The Workshops Rail Museum

TAFE Queensland Young Business Person of the Year

Nicholas Stevenson from Bakehouse Steakhouse

Pearce Hutchinson from Kids at Play Therapy Services

Sofie Aurisch from The Workshops Rail Museum

River 94.9 Business Person of the Year

David Cullen from Pro Drive Driving School

Dianne Charman from Jade Financial Group

Zoe Knorre from Grace Homestead Recovery Centre

2020 Ipswich City Council Small Business of the Year

On Point Media Solutions

Plot Australia

West Bremer Radio

2020 RPQ Group Business of the Year

Engage Psychology

Hello Home Doctor Service

River 94.9

2020 Queensland Trust for Nature Food and Agribusiness of the Year

Brisbane Valley Farm Direct

Springfield Microgreens

Summerland Camels

The Cottage Restaurant