Which degrees earnt undergrads the most money in 2020

GRADUATES from the University of Southern Queensland earn the highest starting pay packet in the country on average according to new data.

More than three quarters of USQ students gained full-time employment straight after completing their degree.

The Quality Indicators for Learning and Teaching 2020 Graduate Outcomes Survey found USQ undergraduates had a median starting salary of $70,700.

University of Southern Queensland’s Ipswich campus.

It was at $69,400 last year.

In comparison, the median starting salary for undergraduates from the University of Queensland and the Queensland University of Queensland were both $62,600.

The average across the country was $64,700.

The survey report notes that full-time undergraduate employment in Australia fell from 72.2 per cent in 2019 to 68.7 per cent this year due to the impact of COVID-19 on the job market.

But USQ bucked that trend, seeing that number rise from 76.1 per cent in 2019 to 78.9 per cent.

“Most universities experienced falls in undergraduate full-time employment in line with the overall decline in labour market conditions in 2020,” the survey report notes.

“However, there were only three universities that experienced an increase in their undergraduate full-time employment rate between 2019 and 2020 and these were all regional universities.

“Graduates from regional universities are more likely to be older, study externally and part-time and maintain a continuing connection with the labour market which explains, in part, why graduates from these universities may have fared better in the current downturn.

“Also graduates from regional universities are more likely to have completed vocational degrees and, as noted above, these graduates have also fared better in the current downturn.”

The survey also reveals the median starting salary for undergraduates in 2020 depending on which degree they studied.

The highest was dentistry with $84,000, followed with medicine at $75,000, education with $70,000, social work with $70,000 and engineering with $69,500.

The median starting salary for other undergraduate degrees this year according to the survey are mathematics and science with $64,000, computing and information services with $65,000, architecture and built environment with $64,700, agriculture and environmental studies with $61,500, health services and support with $65,100, nursing with $64,200, pharmacy with $49,600, veterinary science with $57,800, rehabilitation with $65,000, business and management with $60,000, humanities, culture and social sciences with $62,600, psychology with $63,000, law and paralegal studies with $65,000, creative arts with $52,000, communications with $55,600 and tourism, hospitality, personal services, sport and recreation with $53,500.

USQ Vice-Chancellor Professor Geraldine Mackenzie said a big focus for the university in 2020 was ensuring its students were able to pull through a taxing year for everyone.

The uni has campuses in Ipswich, Springfield and Toowoomba.

A $5.2 million student support fund provided academic and financial support, while free mini upskilling courses and residential college living discounts were offered.

The Student Emergency Support Fund raised more than $50,000.

“The flexibility of our offerings enables our students to gain important employment and industry experience as part of their studies, which gives them an advantage when it comes to post-graduation employment,” she said.

“As a regional university we have strong links with our communities which enriches the experience of our students as well as provides the workforce of the future for regional areas, which are on a growth trajectory.

“In fact, seven out of 10 students who study at a regional university like the University of Southern Queensland go on to work in regional areas, driving economic and social development.

“Our relationship with the regions we serve is mutually beneficial. We support our communities and they support us.

“Whether through education, through research, through employment, regional universities have never been more important than now.”

