Which Christmas lights displays shone the brightest in 2020

36 Mahogany St, Raceview won the best residential category in the 2020 City of Ipswich Christmas Lights Competition.

THE hard yakka to put up more than 50,000 Christmas lights is all worth it to see the smiles on people’s faces.

Kym and Michael Watkins set up their lights display at their Raceview home for the third year in a row.

They took it up another notch in 2020 and their a festive walk-through complete with a snow machines proved a hit.

It secured them the win in the best residential category in the 2020 City of Ipswich Christmas Lights Competition after being named people’s choice winner in the past two years.

More than 70 houses, businesses and streets entered the competition this year with winners sharing in more than $5,500 worth of cash and prizes.

The Watkins, along with dedicated helpers, had three-and-a-half weeks to set up their display after once again running their popular Halloween walk-through.

162 Edwards St, Raceview was the winner in the best new entry category in the 2020 City of Ipswich Christmas Lights Competition.

They put in time after work each day and on weekends to get it together in time.

Mrs Watkins said the dazzling display only adds about $100 to the monthly power bill but they’ve gone through litres of snow fluid and bubble solution to give people the best experience possible when they visit.

“We did it as a walk-through this year,” she said.

“This time we decided to close it in and have an enclosed snow zone.

“Everything is low wattage. We have no solar power at all.

21 Hillier Ct, Flinders View won the best sustainable category in the 2020 City of Ipswich Christmas Lights Competition.

“The snow machines actually draw (more power) than the lights do and the blow-ups.

“We do have running costs every single day. At the moment we’re going through almost a litre of snow fluid every night.”

Ms Watkins said the hard work was all worth it.

“We do it for the community,” she said.

“It’s all about the kids. We love to see the looks on their faces and the glee, especially when they get completely dumped with snow.

“The adults seem to get copped with snow even more. They just have the biggest smile on their face when they come out.”

2020 City of Ipswich Christmas Lights Competition winners

People’s Choice

Winner: 24 Piccadilly Ct, Deebing Heights

Best Residential

Winner: 36 Mahogany St, Raceview

Runner-up: 24 Piccadilly Ct, Deebing Heights

Best Street

Winner: Nova Ct, Flinders View

Best Business

Winner: The Pavilion, 8 John St, Rosewood

Runner-up: The Springs Lifestyle Village, 45 Sealy St, Silkstone

Best Sustainable Display

Winner: 21 Hillier Ct, Flinders View

Best New Entrant

Winner: 162 Edwards St, Raceview

Visit here for a full map of entrants.

