Whet your appetite with Russian ballet

TAPAS may be a Spanish tradition, but the idea of a tasting plate works just as well when it comes to ballet.

The Imperial Russian Ballet Company returns to our shores this month with its new offering, A Russian Triple Bill.

The touring show features scenes from three very different works - Princess Aurora's wedding from Sleeping Beauty, Les Sylphides and Carmen - performed by an elite troupe of 40 dancers.

Moving between such different stories, music and costumes every night is a challenge for principal dancer Lina Seveliova.

"All three pieces are very different from one another,” she says via an interpreter.

"Sleeping Beauty is technically and physical a very hard ballet.

"Even in Russian ballet young kids are not allowed to dance it because of how complicated it is.

"It really has its own special style.

"Les Sylphides is an old-school ballet.

"The way you hold your shoulders, your head and your arms is different from modern ballet. To move from one character to another along with the costumes and make-up changes is the main challenge.”

This will be Lina's eighth visit to Australia with the company which has been touring worldwide since 1994. She joined as a soloist in 2010 and just two years later became the company's principal dancer.

Imperial Russian Ballet Company's A Russian Triple Bill tour plays The Ipswich Civic Centre on October 18.