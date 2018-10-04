Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A STAR IS BORN: The Imperial Russian Ballet's principal dancer Lina Seveliova.
A STAR IS BORN: The Imperial Russian Ballet's principal dancer Lina Seveliova.
Entertainment

Whet your appetite with Russian ballet

by Seanna Cronin
4th Oct 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TAPAS may be a Spanish tradition, but the idea of a tasting plate works just as well when it comes to ballet.

The Imperial Russian Ballet Company returns to our shores this month with its new offering, A Russian Triple Bill.

The touring show features scenes from three very different works - Princess Aurora's wedding from Sleeping Beauty, Les Sylphides and Carmen - performed by an elite troupe of 40 dancers.

Moving between such different stories, music and costumes every night is a challenge for principal dancer Lina Seveliova.

"All three pieces are very different from one another,” she says via an interpreter.

"Sleeping Beauty is technically and physical a very hard ballet.

"Even in Russian ballet young kids are not allowed to dance it because of how complicated it is.

"It really has its own special style.

"Les Sylphides is an old-school ballet.

"The way you hold your shoulders, your head and your arms is different from modern ballet. To move from one character to another along with the costumes and make-up changes is the main challenge.”

This will be Lina's eighth visit to Australia with the company which has been touring worldwide since 1994. She joined as a soloist in 2010 and just two years later became the company's principal dancer.

Imperial Russian Ballet Company's A Russian Triple Bill tour plays The Ipswich Civic Centre on October 18.

ballet imperial russian ballet company things to do in ipswich what's on in ipswich
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Labor’s $1.75b pledge to send 3yo kids to school

    premium_icon Labor’s $1.75b pledge to send 3yo kids to school

    Parenting CHILDREN as young as three years old will begin their education earlier under a new plan to be announced by Opposition leader Bill Shorten today.

    • 4th Oct 2018 3:40 AM
    Critical cop ‘able to communicate with family’

    premium_icon Critical cop ‘able to communicate with family’

    Crime THE police officer fighting for life is showing signs of improvement

    • 4th Oct 2018 3:22 AM
    Migrants could be turned away from coasts

    premium_icon Migrants could be turned away from coasts

    News Plan to restrict migrants from moving to our desirable locations.

    • 4th Oct 2018 2:56 AM
    Mind-blowing amount we’re sinking on pokies

    premium_icon Mind-blowing amount we’re sinking on pokies

    Lifestyle We splurged hundreds of millions of dollars on pokies in August.

    • 4th Oct 2018 2:51 AM

    Local Partners