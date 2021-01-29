Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sam Geoffrey Brown leaves Ipwsich courthouse after being fined $1000.
Sam Geoffrey Brown leaves Ipwsich courthouse after being fined $1000.
Crime

‘Where’s that inbred?’: Man threatens to torch house

Ross Irby
29th Jan 2021 1:07 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A YOUNG man who made a threat to burn down a house next to his dad’s store, later punched the annoyed homeowner in the face when confronted.

The offender Sam Brown will now move back to Tasmania to study, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard on Thursday.

Sam Geoffrey Brown, 23, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to trespassing at a Pine Mountain Rd property in Brassall on November 14 last year; and unlawful assault causing bodily harm to a man at Brassall.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Bridie O’Shea said police were called to a house in Brassall at 5.45pm where a woman told officers that a male had jumped over the fence into her yard and threatened to burn down the house.

At the time of the incident she had made comments about dogs killing native animals.

The woman’s husband told police he received a call from his wife about someone burning their house, and he went home.

Snr Const O’Shea said the man went over to the nearby store and at the counter asked “where is that inbred son?”

During the confrontation Brown struck the man once with a closed fist to his right eyebrow.

One of the men had also been put in a headlock with the dispute captured on the store’s CCTV.

Snr Const O’Shea said Brown told police he did jump the fence into the neighbour’s yard and later struck first because he thought the man was going to hit him.

Defence lawyer Daniel Murphy said Brown works at his father’s takeaway store and there had been a poor relationship with the neighbour.

“He is sincere in his remorse and acted immaturely. It was out of character,” Mr Murphy said.

Mr Murphy sought that no conviction be recorded as Brown would be returning to Tasmania to study at university.

Magistrate Andy Cridland said Brown had no prior offences and good references.

Mr Cridland said he noted that there had been some “toing and froing” between the men before the assault took place.

He fined Brown $1000.

No conviction was recorded against him.

Read more stories by Ross Irby here.

ipswich court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council commits $500k to get priority project rolling

        Premium Content Council commits $500k to get priority project rolling

        Council News Council has committed $500,000 in ratepayer funds to progress what is being labelled the most important project for the future of the city

        More young doctors join the ranks at Ipswich Hospital

        Premium Content More young doctors join the ranks at Ipswich Hospital

        Health Almost 90 per cent of last year’s intern also chose to stay on at the hospital for...

        • 29th Jan 2021 12:00 PM
        $195k lots for sale at booming Ripley estate

        Premium Content $195k lots for sale at booming Ripley estate

        Property The release includes blocks of land starting from 336sqm in size.

        ‘Copper c***s’: Teens outburst towards police at local pub

        Premium Content ‘Copper c***s’: Teens outburst towards police at local pub

        Crime A magistrate has slammed a Lockyer teen for his foul-mouthed outburst while...

        • 29th Jan 2021 12:00 PM