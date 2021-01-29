‘Where’s that inbred?’: Man threatens to torch house

A YOUNG man who made a threat to burn down a house next to his dad’s store, later punched the annoyed homeowner in the face when confronted.

The offender Sam Brown will now move back to Tasmania to study, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard on Thursday.

Sam Geoffrey Brown, 23, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to trespassing at a Pine Mountain Rd property in Brassall on November 14 last year; and unlawful assault causing bodily harm to a man at Brassall.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Bridie O’Shea said police were called to a house in Brassall at 5.45pm where a woman told officers that a male had jumped over the fence into her yard and threatened to burn down the house.

At the time of the incident she had made comments about dogs killing native animals.

The woman’s husband told police he received a call from his wife about someone burning their house, and he went home.

Snr Const O’Shea said the man went over to the nearby store and at the counter asked “where is that inbred son?”

During the confrontation Brown struck the man once with a closed fist to his right eyebrow.

One of the men had also been put in a headlock with the dispute captured on the store’s CCTV.

Snr Const O’Shea said Brown told police he did jump the fence into the neighbour’s yard and later struck first because he thought the man was going to hit him.

Defence lawyer Daniel Murphy said Brown works at his father’s takeaway store and there had been a poor relationship with the neighbour.

“He is sincere in his remorse and acted immaturely. It was out of character,” Mr Murphy said.

Mr Murphy sought that no conviction be recorded as Brown would be returning to Tasmania to study at university.

Magistrate Andy Cridland said Brown had no prior offences and good references.

Mr Cridland said he noted that there had been some “toing and froing” between the men before the assault took place.

He fined Brown $1000.

No conviction was recorded against him.

