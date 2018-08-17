Where your car will be stolen

MOTORISTS have been warned to better protect their cars when at home, as new RACQ insurance data revealed thefts were most likely to occur in driveways, garages or nearby streets.

RACQ spokeswoman Kirsty Clinton said in more than 55 percent of all car theft claims received by the insurer, vehicles had been stolen from the owner's property or the immediate vicinity.

"We're concerned people are becoming complacent with car security at home and this has led to the increase," she said.

Data showed 39 per cent of cars were stolen from "other locations" and 6 per cent from a retail car park.