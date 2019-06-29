Where you’ll find Toadie from Neighbours this weekend

How do you get nominated for a Logie?

Three cast members of Neighbours are on the Gold Coast this weekend ahead of the TV Week Logies on Saturday night. Here's what they're planning on getting up to.

The Neighbours star is on the Gold Coast for the Logies awards at The Star Sunday night and is hoping to make the most of his visit to the Sunshine State this weekend.

"I'm thinking we should organise a surf lesson (while we're here)," Toadie, aka Ryan Moloney, told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

The soap opera icon from Ramsay Street is joined on the Coast by castmates Eve Morey, who is up for the Gold Logie and Most Popular Actress, and Bonnie Anderson, nominated for Most Popular New Talent.

Together they will attend the 61st Annual TV Week Logies, aired live on Channel 9 from 7pm.

"It's nice all being up here and being able to celebrate together because we don't get to do that very often," Ms Morey said.

Neighbours stars Eve Morey, Ryan Moloney and Bonnie Anderson at Kurrawa Beach ahead of the 2019 TV Week Logie Awards this weekend at the Star Gold Coast, Broadbeach. Picture: Jerad Williams



"I've got a feeling everyone's going to party. We're going to have a good time," Mr Moloney said.

Mr Moloney's recognition in Australia's biggest TV awards has been a long time coming - he's been part of the series for 25 years and has never received a nomination before.

He said he was uncertain why such an attractive character had gone so long without acknowledgment.

"The early days with the mullet were his (Toadie's) peak. I don't know why he wasn't nominated for Cleo Bachelor of the Year," Mr Moloney laughed.

"But there's always time. It's taken 25 years, maybe in another 25 years I'll get the Cleo Bachelor."

Ms Morey said Neighbours had strengthened its scriptwriting and storylines in recent years, helping to educate viewers on issues faced by society.

The program itself is up for Most Outstanding Drama and Most Popular Drama categories.

"I think it's at its best when it's embedding issues," she said.

Eve, Ryan and Bonnie are hoping to soak up the sunshine while they’re on the Gold Coast. Picture: Jerad Williams



"The ovarian cancer storyline, where we got to play out the drama of that, was compelling to watch and was educating people about what's going on.

"It was also the first television show to show a gay marriage.

"We start reflecting what's going on and people can relate to it more. That's what I love about it.

"It also goes from an intense amount of drama to fun. We've done death, we've done nude lunches, we've done everything."