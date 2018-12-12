Where you can taste this season's cherries for free

TASTY: Louis Habchi, co-owner of Louis Booval Fruit Market, shows off their range of cherries.

TASTY: Louis Habchi, co-owner of Louis Booval Fruit Market, shows off their range of cherries. Cordell Richardson

CHERRY experts from the Rocklea Markets will be visiting Louis Booval Fruit Market on Thursday, offering shoppers free taste tests and passing on their tips on how to incorporate the fruit into Christmas deserts.

Louis Booval Fruit Market co-owner Tracey Castellana said she was excited to welcome the special guests, who will be greeting customers from 8.30-11.30am.

"People will have the chance to talk directly to an expert fruiterer who will be able to tell you about this season's produce, where the cherries come from and give their advice on recipes," she said.

"Anyone who also purchases cherries will also get a free gift."

According to Cherry Growers Australia Incorporated, cherry season only lasts roughly 100 days over the spring and summer months.

Harvesting begins in October and November in the eastern mainland states and extends through to late February with the majority of cherry crops harvested during December and January.

More than 15,000 tonnes of cherries are picked throughout this period and then distributed to fruit retailers across the country.

"The great thing is this year we got our cherries from the Rocklea Markets a little earlier than what we normally do, and we have to keep restocking them," Mrs Castellana said.

"The cherries are reasonably priced. Normally when they come in they are top dollar but this year they are really well priced."

With many classic Australian deserts calling for cherries, such as tarts, pavlovas and ice cream, Mrs Castellana said the fruit had been a very popular choice with buyers.

"Everybody loves cherries. They are one of the most popular stone fruits at this time of the year," she said.

"They are only here for a short period of time, so everyone wants them for their Christmas table."

Louis Booval Fruit Market are located at 1/116 Brisbane Rd, Booval.