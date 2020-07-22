Where you can spot this Giant Kookaburra in Ipswich

The Giant Kookaburra will be making its way through Ipswich.

A MAN who spent his time during the coronavirus lockdown building a giant 4m tall laughing kookaburra will be towing the big bird through Ipswich tomorrow.

Sculptor Farvardin Darliri said his only mission was to make the rest of Queensland laugh.

“The Kookaburra is a unique Australian bird with its laugh, and this one, when people see it, will also laugh,” he said.

“We have just come out of the lockdown and there’s so much bad news around, people get depressed and a lot of hopelessness takes place.

“Now the Kookaburra is a gesture of hope, laughter, friendship as well as optimism.”

Mr Darliri built the Kookaburra in his backyard and decided he would not only sculpt a giant bird, but he would make it move and laugh.

It was initially intended for the Townsville Cultural Festival, but instead it will travel right through Queensland while making headlines around the world.

“A lot of people in the US, Europe, Taiwan, Africa, Canada have been calling me for interviews,” he said.

The Giant Kookaburra will be in town at around 3pm, making its way to Queens Park before heading to McDonald’s at Booval.

It will then drive around the entire city and then on to Toowoomba.

More information can be found at the Giant Kookaburra Facebook page.