CHECK THEM OUT: Salvation Army Family Store Bundamba manager Mark Andrews is excited about the sale this weekend.
CHECK THEM OUT: Salvation Army Family Store Bundamba manager Mark Andrews is excited about the sale this weekend. Ashleigh Howarth
Where you can snap up clothes for 50 cents

Ashleigh Howarth
20th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
SPRUCING up your home and wardrobe doesn't need to break the bank.

Savvy shoppers can grab bargains on clothes, shoes, jewellery, homewares, furniture and plants with the Salvation Army Family Store in Bundamba reducing their prices even further for its autumn sale this Saturday.

Store manager Mark Andrews said the sale would allow people who are doing it tough in our community to shop with dignity.

"Autumn is a time of pastel shades, so come and see the colours in our clothing range. There will be something for everyone in all sizes," he said.

"We will be doing a 50 cent and $1 sale on our clothing, and there will be bargain sales on other items in store.

"We will also have some good sales on our furniture.

"We have lots of great things in store so come down and have a look."

 

These shoes, currently marked at $3, will be reduced even further this weekend.
These shoes, currently marked at $3, will be reduced even further this weekend. Ashleigh Howarth

The family store will also be selling a wide range of plants at a discounted price, including four pots of flowers for $10.

Mr Andrews said the store had recently undergone a renovation to change their image.

"The store has recently gone under a revamp, and we have new management. It's a breath of fresh air here in Bundamba," he said.

"We created a real family atmosphere here for our customers."

There will also be a sausage sizzle and a car wash, with all funds raised from the day going back into the community.

The sale will be held from 8am-3pm at the store, which is located at 12 Coal St, Bundamba.

Phone 3282 5804 for more information.

 

Green thumbs will be able to pick up four potted flowers for $10.
Green thumbs will be able to pick up four potted flowers for $10. Ashleigh Howarth
