Where you can see sexy men rip their clothes off

REAL HOT SHOTS: The Sydney Hotshots will be appearing at the Racehorse Hotel on February 23.

ROCK hard abs, bulging biceps and sexy dance routines will be on show at the Racehorse Hotel later this month when the Sydney Hotshots stop by.

Featuring some of the world's sexiest men, they will get hearts racing and blood pumping when they heat up the stage on Friday, February 23 for their new show, Magic Mike XXL.

As the curtains open, their opening routine is direct from the movie Magic Mike. What follows is two hours of men grinding their way through sexy dance routines.

Davey Hughes is no stranger to dancing for screaming women. He appeared in the Thunder from Down Under show in Las Vegas for 10 years before joining the Sydney Hotshots.

It's not a typical job, but that's what he loves about it.

"I like to entertain. I love my job," he said.

"And I get to do it with my best mates, which makes it even more fun.

"It's great to see girls out having a good time at our shows."

The show is renowned not only in Australia, but also the world, for their high-powered dance routines, live singing, acrobatic tricks, comedy, costumes, and of course, the sensational bodies.

The show also promises interaction with the audience including lucky girls being invited onstage for part of the dance routines and for games and prizes, making sure every girl is indulged.

"Girls can expect to see some really good bodies. All the boys are in really good shape," Mr Hughes said.

"They can also expect to see some good dance routines, and lots of crowd participation.

"We love bringing up the ladies on stage so they can have a good laugh and a good perve.

"I personally love the old ladies up on stage. They get into it the most. They don't care, and want to have fun."

Whether you're 18 or 98, the show has something for everyone.

Tickets are $31.20 and can be booked online at Eventbrite. Search Hotshots at Racehorse Hotel.