Where you can see Bluey the stage show

IF anything could break the internet it will be the rush for tickets to Bluey's Big Play - The Stage Show which go on sale this Friday, February 21.

Bluey, starring the much adored Heeler family, is hugely popular on screen.

The Heelers at home in Bluey from ABC TV

The Brisbane-produced show is the number-one program on ABC iView and its biggest ever. News of a play was welcomed by the show's millions of Australian fans and now we can reveal when and where Bluey's Big Play - The Stage Show will play, with the world premiere in Brisbane, in the Playhouse at QPAC on May 29.

It will run at QPAC until June 7 before hitting the road through regional Queensland with shows in Maryborough, Bundaberg, Gladstone, Rockhampton and points north, and shows also in Caloundra and on the Gold Coast.

Then we will kindly allow it to go interstate where they like to lap up our local cultural products.

It will play in Brisbane, presented by QPAC's Out of the Box festival, in association with BBC Studios, Andrew Kay and Windmill Theatre Co.

QPAC chief executive John Kotzas says he's thrilled QPAC are presenting it in its home town.

QPAC boss John Kotzas is chuffed to be holding the world premiere of Bluey’s Big Play - The Stage Show at QPAC. Photo Mark Cranitch.

"Not only is Bluey produced by Ludo Studio right here in Brisbane, the show is also set here and features recognisable locations like West End, Red Hill and New Farm Park," Kotzas says.

"Collaborating with local companies to develop new works and share unique Queensland stories on stage is a vital part of our role."

In the stage play you'll see Bluey, Bingo, Mum and Dad as you've never seen them before. Bluey's Big Play was written by Bluey's creator Joe Brumm with new music created by Brisbane-based Bluey composer Joff Bush.

Bluey composer Joff Bush. Picture Daley Pearson @Daley_Peason twitter account

The show's director, Rosemary Myers, says she is as taken with Bluey as everyone else.

"Like the rest of Australia, we love Bluey and it's a thrill and a privilege to bring these brilliant characters into the three dimensional world," Myers says.

Bluey won a Logie for 'Most Outstanding Children's Program' in 2019 and is nominated for an International Emmy Kids Award.

Last year, BBC Studios announced a partnership with Disney which will see the first two series rolling out across the world (excluding Australia, New Zealand and Greater China including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan). The series is now airing in the US, Canada UK, New Zealand and Greater China.

Bluey is produced by the Emmy Award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC KIDS and is co-commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios. Both series received production support from the Australian Government through Screen Australia, and Queensland Government through Screen Queensland.

For full tour information : blueylive.com.au

To book for Brisbane when tickets go on sale on Friday at 10am : qpac.com.au