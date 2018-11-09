TRIBUTE: Ipswich RSL Sub Branch will be remembering our veterans this Remembrance Day.

Cordell Richardson

ON November 11, 1918, the guns of the Western Front fell silent after four years of war.

As the German army began to collapse and retreat from warfare, their leaders signed an Armistice, bringing an end to the First World War.

A century on, the community will come together to pay their respects at the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month for a very special Remembrance Day this Sunday.

Millions of people across the country will attend Remembrance Day services to honour those brave men who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

Ipswich RSL Sub Branch president Rob Wadley is once again proud to lead his branch during this sombre day.

"If it wasn't for what our fore bearers did to represent our country, we wouldn't live in a free country,” he said.

"As an ex-service man myself, it is a real honour to represent our community and our veterans, past, present and future, on this very special day.”

Here is a full list of where you can pay your respects this Remembrance Day.

Lest We Forget

Ipswich

Address: Memorial Hall, 63 Nicholas St, Ipswich

Time: 10.30am.

North Ipswich

Address: The Workshops Rail Museum, North St, North Ipswich

Time: 10.30am.

Redbank Plains

Address: Seasons Care Home, 15 Argyle St, Redbank Plains.

Time: 10.45am.

Redbank

Address: Redbank Memorial Reserve, Bridge St, Redbank.

Time: 10.30am.

Goodna

Address: Soldier's Memorial Stone, corner of Queen and Church Sts, Goodna.

Time: 10.40am.

Springfield

Address: Springfield Light Tower, Robelle Domain Parklands

Time: 10.45-11.15am.

Boonah

Address: Memorial Park, corner of Park and Bell St, Boonah

Time: 10.50am.

Peak Crossing

Address: Peak Mountain View Park (Opposite Peak Crossing State School).

Time: 10am.

Kalbar

Address: Engelsburg Park, 25 Edward St, Kalbar.

Time: 10.45am.

Laidley

Address: Cenotaph Memorial, Whites Rd and Patrick St, Laidley.

Time: 10.45am.

Gatton

Address: Weeping Mothers Memorial, Littleton Park.

Time: 10.35am.