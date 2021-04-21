Where you can honour our Anzacs this weekend

RESIDENTS will once again be permitted to attend Anzac Day public services following the cancellation of last year’s events amid strict lockdown.

Ipswich City Council revealed several commemorative COVID-safe events would return this Sunday to honour the occasion.

The main march through Ipswich CBD is set to take to the streets with a few minor adjustments including a shorter route.

A service will not take place at the conclusion of the march, which typically draws thousands of attendees annually.

The march will take place across Brisbane Street into Ellenborough Street, Darling Street East, West Street, Mary Street before ending at Timothy Moloney Park near St Mary’s Church.

Services will, however, still take place at the RSL Memorial Gardens at 4.27am and 8.30am.

Ipswich RSL Sub Branch president Rob Wadley said he was thrilled to see the return of public services to the city.

“These changes will help us to better accommodate our aging veterans and meet COVID-19 Safe Event requirements while still providing an important opportunity for the community to honour our veterans,” Mr Wadley said.

Members of the public are also encouraged to take part in at-home celebrations similar to last year’s display.

Countless Ipswich people flocked to their driveaways during the early hours, opting to light a candle to mark the sombre occasion.

Mr Wadley said it was a great alternative to allow people to honour servicemen and women in their “own way.”

“The choice is yours – commemorate our veterans with a traditional service at your local cenotaph or honour them from home at 6am,” he said.

He said it was important that people took a moment to pause and reflect on the sacrifices made by veterans past and present.

“The support we and other organising committees have received from council in the lead-up to this year’s commemorative activities has been invaluable,” Mr Wadley said.

Mayor Teresa Harding said the city was proud to be able to honour its veterans publically.

“Service is about sacrifice and that sacrifice has touched many families throughout our community across generations,” Cr Harding said.

“This Anzac Day, I encourage Ipswich residents to commemorate those who have served the nation, including the men and women who paid the ultimate price to protect our way of life.”

Attendees are encouraged to wear masks to the event and keep a 1.5m distance.

Anzac Day Services: Sunday 25th of April 2021,

IPSWICH:

BOOVAL

8.00 am at Honour Stone, Cameron Park, Green Street, preceded by March at 7.45 am from cnr Green Street and Glebe Road.

BRASSALL

4.27 am – Ipswich Adventist School, 56 Hunter Street.

BUNDAMBA

4.27 am – Honour Stone, Bundamba, Memorial Park, Brisbane Road preceded by a march at 4.15 am from cnr Brisbane Road and Coal Street.

9.15 am – Honour Stone, Bundamba Memorial Park, Brisbane Road preceded by a march at 9.00 am from cnr Brisbane Road and Coal Street.

EBBW VALE

4.26 am – Honour Stone, cnr Brisbane Road and Jordan Street.

8.30 am – Honour Stone, cnr Brisbane Road and Jordan Street.

GOODNA

4.15 am – Honour Stone, cnr Queen and Church streets.

8.40 am – Honour Stone, cnr Queen and Church streets preceded by a march at 8.30 am from cnr Queen and Alice street.

GRANDCHESTER

6.00 am – Bigges Camp Park, Gordon Road.

IPSWICH - LIMESTONE HILL

6.30 am – Naval Cairn, 14 Queen Victoria Parade.

IPSWICH - MAIN MARCH

10.45 am – From cnr Brisbane and Waghorn streets.

IPSWICH - RSL MEMORIAL GARDENS

4.27 am – Honour Stone, cnr Limestone and Nicholas streets.

8.30 am – Honour Stone, cnr Limestone and Nicholas streets preceded by a march at 8.20 am from South Street.

MARBURG

7.30 am – Marburg Community centre, cnr Queen and Edmonds streets, preceded by a march from Church of Christ at 7.20 am.

NORTH IPSWICH

6.45am – Honour Stone, Ipswich Railway Workshops with march and service at 7.00 am inside the Ipswich Railway Workshops.

6.30pm – 9.00pm – Club Services Ipswich, 5A Lowry Street, North Ipswich.

ONE MILE

9.30 am – West Ipswich One Mile War Memorial, Old Toowoomba Road.

PINE MOUNTAIN

9.00 am – Honour Stone, cnr Russells and Pine Mountain roads.

ROSEWOOD

5.40 am – Rosewood Memorial Hall, ANZAC Park, Mill Street.

SPRINGFIELD CENTRAL

5.30 am – ADF Memorial, The Circle, Robelle Domain Springfield Central, Southern Cross Circuit.

WOODEND

6.30 am – St Mary’s College field next to Woodend Honour Stone, Roseberry Parade.

LOCKYER VALLEY:

FOREST HILL

9am Assemble at cnr Church and Victoria Street

9.15am Service commences

Contact: Laidley RSL at laidleyrsl@bigpond.com

GATTON

Auslan interpreter at main service

No dawn service for 2021

10am Assemble for March outside the Council office in North Street

10.30am March commences to Boer War Memorial and Littleton Park

Contact: Gatton RSL on 0438 585 202

GRANTHAM / MA MA CREEK

7.30pm Service commences at the Ma Ma Creek Community Hall

8.30pm Light supper provided

Contact: Narelle Peach on 0438 787 508

HATTON VALE

7.30am Service commences at Hatton Vale Memorial, cnr Australia II Drive and Thallon Road Contact: Laidley RSL at laidleyrsl@bigpond.com

HELIDON

12.15pm Assemble for March at Helidon Railyard

12.30pm March commences to Helidon Memorial

1.15pm Refreshments at the Helidon RSL

Contact: Helidon RSL on 4697 6508 after 4pm or;

Chris Forden on 0424 810 002

LAIDLEY

Auslan interpreter at main service

4.20am Gather at the Anzac Memorial Park, Patrick Street

4.28am Dawn Service commences

10am Assemble for March outside the Anglican Church, Ambrose Street

10.30am March commences to Anzac Memorial

Contact: Laidley RSL at laidleyrsl@bigpond.com

MURPHYS CREEK

10am Service commences at Murphys Creek Grounds

10.45am Light refreshments at Murphys Creek Community Centre

Contact: Bob Mann on 0418 457 411

WITHCOTT

7.45am Gather at Withcott Memorial, Meadows Road

8am Service commences 9am Light refreshments at the Withcott Hotel

Contact: John Bennett on 0458 410 711

SOMERSET:

COOMINYA

9am Railway Park Assemble

9.15am March to Memorial Park

9.30am Service

P: 0488 169 162

ESK

5am Dawn Service at Esk Memorial Park

10.40am March from Esk RSL to Esk

Memorial Park.

Please Note: Due to Covid 19, the march will

be members serving and last serving only.

11am Service at Esk Memorial Park – limited

numbers.

P: 0488 309 206

FERNVALE

8am Fernvale Memorial Park

P: 0407 963 582

LOWOOD

4.15am Assemble

4.25am Dawn Service at Clock Park

11am Service at Lowood State High School

Hall.

P: (07) 5426 1088 or 0418 280 721

TOOGOOLAWAH

5am Dawn Service

10.40am March McConnell Park

P: 0419 773 094

SCENIC RIM:

MAROON

2pm – Maroon State School, Boonah Rathdowney Road, Maroon QLD

PEAK CROSSING

5am – Peak Crossing War Memorial

HARRISVILLE

5am – Harrisville Memorial Park, Queen Street

10.30am – March, Harrisville Memorial Park

11am – Commemoration Service, Harrisville Memorial Park

KALBAR

4.20am – War Memorial, Engelsburg Park, Edward Street

8.10am – March, War Memorial, Engelsburg Park, Edward Street

8.30am – Commemoration Service, War Memorial, Engelsburg Park, Edward Street

BOONAH

4.23am – Boonah War Memorial

11am – Commemoration Service, Boonah War Memorial

11am – Commemoration Service, Circle of Remembrance, War Memorial

MOUNT ALFORD

4.15am – Mount Alford State School