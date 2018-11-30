Where you can get your photo taken with Santa

Santa visits Augustine Heights

ON Sunday at the NGU Real Estate family fun day there will be free photos with Santa.

Other free activities include an animal farm, pony rides, face painting, inflatable maze and more.

At Catherine Morgan Park, Augustine Heights on December 2 from 10am-2pm.

Santa pics at Deebing Heights

SANTA will make his grand appearance at Stockland's Sovereign Pocket on Saturday, December 8 by train.

The free family fun day will include photo sessions with the jolly man.

The first free photo session for children will be held at 9.30am, while the second will be held at 10.30am for photos with Santa and pets.

Children will also be able to enjoy trackless train rides.

All the fun will be held at the Sovereign Pocket Sales and Information Centre at 113 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights.

To find out more visit www.stockland.com.au/sovereignpocket.

See Santa at Riverlink

HAVE your family photo taken this Christmas with Santa at Riverlink and let the kids write a letter or tell Santa what they'd love to see under their tree. Every child who has their photo taken will also receive a special gift from Santa.

Prices start at $15 per print and packages are available depending on sizes and quantities. Digital images are also available along with snow globes, key rings and more.

See Santa at Santa's Village in the East Mall, outside Mr Toys.

Times will differ on each day, but Santa will be available right up until December 24.

For more information about times and prices click here: http://bit.ly/RiverlinkSantaPhotos

Santa sighted at Redbank Plaza

GRAB a photo with Santa at Redbank Plaza's magical Snowland.

Watch the snow fall from the Centre Atrium as Santa walks to his throne everyday.

Santa photos are free for Redbank Rewards members. Simply download the app for either Apple or Android devices and present your phone at the Santa Set.

Santa will be available from 10am to 4pm all December.

If you aren't a reward member prices start at $15 for a 6x8 photo.

On Thursdays at Redbank Plaze you can also grab a photo with some cute Christmas Characters.

They'll be in our Santa's Snowland every Every Thursday from 3pm to 6pm, with and 4pm - 7pm on December 20.

Families with a child on the autism spectrum and alike, can have a photo with Santa without the common hustle and bustle and sensory overload.

The sensory friendly environment provides a low stress, quiet surrounding creating an ideal setting for your child to meet Santa, Book online here.

For more information and updated times visit www.redbankplaza.com.au/whats-happening/santas-snowland/

Get a photo with Santa at Orion Springfield Central

BEAT the line and book online for your Christmas Photo with Santa.

Santa Photos started November 12 and will run daily until Christmas Eve.

Photo packs start at $20.95, and a deposit of $20.95 is require to book online unless you pre-purchase a pack. Book your spot here.

Orion Springfield Central are also delighted to offer Sensory Santa Photo opportunities.

A sensory session is a visit with Santa that has limited crowds and minimum noise as the session is usually before the Centre opens to the public.

Bookings required. Phone 3226 7333 to book your family's space.

Sit on Santa's knee at Booval

VISIT Santa from December 1 until Christmas Eve.

Every child who visit Santa will also receive a free gift (while stocks last).

Receive a free Santa photo when you spend $30 or more at any specialty store or $100 at Woolworths or Big W at Booval Fair.

All you need to do is present your receipt at the Santa display during operational hours to receive a free 4 x 6 photo.

Santa can be seen near Woolworths from 10am to 2pm daily and 4:30pm to 7pm on Thursday nights.

Cost for photos start at $10 for a 6 x 8.

Grab a photo with Santa at Brassall Shopping Centre

SANTA will be at Brassall from Monday December 3 to Monday December 24.

Get in line for a photo from 10am-2pm, follow the Santa floor signs to find him.