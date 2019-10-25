Menu
Rashays chicken schnitty with creamy mushroom sauce and chips.
Where you can get your hands on a $1 schnitty and chips

Ashleigh Howarth
by
25th Oct 2019 5:00 PM
EVERYBODY loves a cheap lunch, and this Wednesday two Ipswich restaurants will be serving up a full meal for only a gold coin.

Rashays at Riverlink Shopping Centre and Redbank Plaza will be dishing up its crumbed chicken schnitty with creamy mushroom sauce and a full serving of chips all day for only $1.

The restaurant's store in the Brisbane suburb of Toombul will also be taking part.

All proceeds raised from the day will will be donated to Miracle Babies, a organisation that supports premature and sick newborns, their families and the hospitals that care for them.

Rashays has been supporting Miracle Babies for more than seven years and want to give back in a very big way. In addition, each Rashays restaurant will have a donation tin on the front counter to further drive donations on the day.

 

Rashays Riverlink restaurant manager Laura Martin and head chef Damian Wasik ahead of the $1 schnitty and chips day to raise money for Miracle Babies on October 30.
Rashays Riverlink restaurant manager Laura Martin and head chef Damian Wasik ahead of the $1 schnitty and chips day to raise money for Miracle Babies on October 30. Ashleigh Howarth

Rashays Riverlink restaurant manager Laura Martin anticipates the restaurant will be full with hungry diners who love a good bargain, which is why she has rostered on all her staff.

"All of our staff will be working, so come on down and say hello to all of us," she said.

"All the money will go towards Miracle Babies, a organisation that we are associated with, so every little bit will greatly help them."

Offer valid only on Wednesday, October 30.

For more information, and for full terms and conditions, log onto https://www.rashays.com/1-schnitty-day-2019/

