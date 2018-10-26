Where you can get your Halloween scares this Saturday

Amanda Warburton, Tina Regan and Henry and Miah (front) Warburton are getting ready for the zombie walk on Saturday night.

Amanda Warburton, Tina Regan and Henry and Miah (front) Warburton are getting ready for the zombie walk on Saturday night. Rob Williams

LITTLE ghouls, wizards, skeletons and more will be overtaking Top of Town on Saturday night as they seek treats from local businesses who will be handing out chocolates and lollies as an early Halloween celebration.

A number of businesses in Brisbane Street will leave their doors open from 5.30-8pm as they welcome young ones who would be on the search for a sugar high, and hopefully not a nasty trick.

The participating businesses include Mrs Claus and Santa Shop, Limestone Emporium, Obsession Shoes, Oh Jo Jo Shoe Boutique, Urban Cafe, Mortgage Choice, Retro Cafe, Compass Tattoo Ipswich, Charlies Bar and Grill, Fourthchild Cafe/Restaurant and Retro 7 Recycling Shop.

Tina Regan said the event would provide a fun, family friendly night out.

"We will have face painters, balloon twisters, snow cones, a young girl with a new business who will be making slime, people making ginger bread and more," she said.

"It will be a lot of fun for everyone.

"Halloween is not so much about all the mayhem and killing which is portrayed in movies. Here, it's more of a opportunity for the kids to dress up and have some fun."

The night will also feature a zombie walk, with participating stores taking to the streets in their best zombie outfits.

Miah and Henry Warburton are looking forward to the night and even have their costumes ready.

Despite all the scary costumes which will be walking around, the pair said they would be brave and have fun with their family.

"I won't be scared, even though there will be lots of scary things and scary people," Henry said.

Miah said she was looking forward "to getting lots of chocolate".

Both said they would like to see as many other kids come out dressed in their best costumes and have some spooky fun.

For more information, phone Mrs Claus and Santa on 3466 1564.