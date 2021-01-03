Where you can get tested for COVID in Ipswich
AS PRESSURE for COVID-19 tests ramps up, testing centres have been in overdrive working to meet demand.
New testing clinics have been opening, including 76 run by Queensland Health across the state.
Here are 11 clinics where you can be tested for COVID-19 within 15km of Ipswich:
Ipswich Fever Clinic, Ipswich Hospital
Address: Chelmsford Ave, Ipswich, 4305
How to find us: Drop-in only. Jubilee Building, downhill from Ipswich Hospital Emergency Department entrance off Chelmsford Avenue
Phone: 3810 1111
Opening Hours: 8:00-16:00, 7 days
Booking needed: No
GP referral needed: No
Children tested: Yes
Ipswich dedicated COVID-19 centre
Address: Unit 2, 10 Churchill St (Cnr Warwick Rd), Ipswich, 4305
Opening Hours: 06:30-17:00 M-F, 06:30-11:00 Sat
Booking needed: No
GP referral needed: No
Children tested: 5-12 years
Notes: Request form no longer required for testing.
COVID-19 / Viral Drive-In Swab Collection Service
Address: 15 Burley Griffin Dr, Ipswich, 4305
Phone: 0468 611 940
Opening Hours: 08:00-16:00 M-F (Excl. pub hols)
Booking needed: No
GP referral needed: Yes
Children tested: Yes
Notes: Wait in the car and call us. Patients must present with a valid request form from GP and/ or email covid19@4Cyte.com.au
Ipswich dedicated COVID-19 centre
Address: Tenancy 5A, 117, Brisbane St, Ipswich, 4305
How to find us: Ipswich City Heart Building
Opening Hours: 08:00-16:00 M-F
Booking needed: No
GP referral needed: No
Children tested: 5-12 years
Notes: Request form no longer required for COVID19 testing.
Brassall dedicated COVID-19 centre
Address: Shop 31, 68 Hunter St, Brassall, 4305
How to find us: Brassall Shopping Centre
Phone: (07) 3201 8609
Opening Hours: 08:00-13:00 M-F Closed until January 10.
Booking needed: No
GP referral needed: No
Children tested: 5-12 years
Notes: Request form no longer required for COVID19 testing.
Kambu – Booval
Address: 3, 160 Brisbane Rd, Booval, 4304
Phone: (07) 3436 5680 or 0408 699 432
Opening Hours: 08:30-16:30 M-F (Excl. pub hols)
Booking needed: Yes
GP referral needed: No
Children tested: Yes
Notes: Request form no longer required for COVID19 testing. No longer only Indigenous clients. Please make Clinic Bookings via: 0408 699 432
Health Matters Karalee GP Respiratory Clinic
Address: 19-27 Junction Rd, Chuwar, 4306
Phone: 07 3812 3133
Opening Hours: 08:00-12:30 M-F, 09:00-12:00 Sat
Booking needed: Yes
GP referral needed: No
Notes: Request form no longer required for COVID19 testing. Anyone wishing to be seen at the Respiratory Clinic needs to call to make an appointment. For bookings or more information phone 07 3812 3133 or book online.
Karalee dedicated COVID-19 centre
Address: Health Matters, Shop 1, 19-27 Junction Rd, Karalee, 4306
How to find us: Karalee Shopping Village
Opening Hours: 06:30-12:00, 13:00-15:00 M-F, 06:30-11:30 Sat
Booking needed: No
GP referral needed: No
Children tested: 5-12 years
Notes: Request form no longer required for COVID19 testing.
Purga Respiratory Clinic
Address: 355 Boonah Rd, Purga, 4306
How to find us: Located at Flinders Peak Medical Centre
Phone: 07 5464 6765
Opening Hours: 8:30-17:00 M-F NO Covid-19 testing on weekends. (Excl. pub hols)
Booking needed: Yes
GP referral needed: No
Children tested: Yes
Notes: Request form no longer required for COVID19 testing.
Walloon dedicated COVID-19 centre
Address: Shop 1, 11 Queen St, Walloon, 4306
Phone: 07 5460 9073
Opening Hours: 06:30-14:30 M-F
Booking needed: No
GP referral needed: No
Children tested: 5-12 years
Notes: Request form no longer required for COVID19 testing.
Goodna dedicated COVID-19 centre
Address: 2 Smiths Rd, Goodna, 4300
How to find us: St Ives Shopping Centre
Opening Hours: 07:00-15:00 M-F, 07:00-11:00 Sat
Booking needed: No
GP referral needed: No
Children tested: 5-12 years
Notes: Request form no longer required for COVID19 testing.
