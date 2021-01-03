Where you can get tested for COVID in Ipswich

AS PRESSURE for COVID-19 tests ramps up, testing centres have been in overdrive working to meet demand.

New testing clinics have been opening, including 76 run by Queensland Health across the state.

Here are 11 clinics where you can be tested for COVID-19 within 15km of Ipswich:

Ipswich Fever Clinic, Ipswich Hospital

Address: Chelmsford Ave, Ipswich, 4305

How to find us: Drop-in only. Jubilee Building, downhill from Ipswich Hospital Emergency Department entrance off Chelmsford Avenue

Phone: 3810 1111

Opening Hours: 8:00-16:00, 7 days

Booking needed: No

GP referral needed: No

Children tested: Yes

Ipswich dedicated COVID-19 centre

Address: Unit 2, 10 Churchill St (Cnr Warwick Rd), Ipswich, 4305

Opening Hours: 06:30-17:00 M-F, 06:30-11:00 Sat

Booking needed: No

GP referral needed: No

Children tested: 5-12 years

Notes: Request form no longer required for testing.

COVID-19 / Viral Drive-In Swab Collection Service

Address: 15 Burley Griffin Dr, Ipswich, 4305

Phone: 0468 611 940

Opening Hours: 08:00-16:00 M-F (Excl. pub hols)

Booking needed: No

GP referral needed: Yes

Children tested: Yes

Notes: Wait in the car and call us. Patients must present with a valid request form from GP and/ or email covid19@4Cyte.com.au

Ipswich dedicated COVID-19 centre

Address: Tenancy 5A, 117, Brisbane St, Ipswich, 4305

How to find us: Ipswich City Heart Building

Opening Hours: 08:00-16:00 M-F

Booking needed: No

GP referral needed: No

Children tested: 5-12 years

Notes: Request form no longer required for COVID19 testing.

Brassall dedicated COVID-19 centre

Address: Shop 31, 68 Hunter St, Brassall, 4305

How to find us: Brassall Shopping Centre

Phone: (07) 3201 8609

Opening Hours: 08:00-13:00 M-F Closed until January 10.

Booking needed: No

GP referral needed: No

Children tested: 5-12 years

Notes: Request form no longer required for COVID19 testing.

Kambu – Booval

Address: 3, 160 Brisbane Rd, Booval, 4304

Phone: (07) 3436 5680 or 0408 699 432

Opening Hours: 08:30-16:30 M-F (Excl. pub hols)

Booking needed: Yes

GP referral needed: No

Children tested: Yes

Notes: Request form no longer required for COVID19 testing. No longer only Indigenous clients. Please make Clinic Bookings via: 0408 699 432

Health Matters Karalee GP Respiratory Clinic

Address: 19-27 Junction Rd, Chuwar, 4306

Phone: 07 3812 3133

Opening Hours: 08:00-12:30 M-F, 09:00-12:00 Sat

Booking needed: Yes

GP referral needed: No

Notes: Request form no longer required for COVID19 testing. Anyone wishing to be seen at the Respiratory Clinic needs to call to make an appointment. For bookings or more information phone 07 3812 3133 or book online.

Karalee dedicated COVID-19 centre

Address: Health Matters, Shop 1, 19-27 Junction Rd, Karalee, 4306

How to find us: Karalee Shopping Village

Opening Hours: 06:30-12:00, 13:00-15:00 M-F, 06:30-11:30 Sat

Booking needed: No

GP referral needed: No

Children tested: 5-12 years

Notes: Request form no longer required for COVID19 testing.

Purga Respiratory Clinic

Address: 355 Boonah Rd, Purga, 4306

How to find us: Located at Flinders Peak Medical Centre

Phone: 07 5464 6765

Opening Hours: 8:30-17:00 M-F NO Covid-19 testing on weekends. (Excl. pub hols)

Booking needed: Yes

GP referral needed: No

Children tested: Yes

Notes: Request form no longer required for COVID19 testing.

Walloon dedicated COVID-19 centre

Address: Shop 1, 11 Queen St, Walloon, 4306

Phone: 07 5460 9073

Opening Hours: 06:30-14:30 M-F

Booking needed: No

GP referral needed: No

Children tested: 5-12 years

Notes: Request form no longer required for COVID19 testing.

Goodna dedicated COVID-19 centre

Address: 2 Smiths Rd, Goodna, 4300

How to find us: St Ives Shopping Centre

Opening Hours: 07:00-15:00 M-F, 07:00-11:00 Sat

Booking needed: No

GP referral needed: No

Children tested: 5-12 years

Notes: Request form no longer required for COVID19 testing.

