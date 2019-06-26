Menu
Ruby Chews in Ipswich will be serving up $5 burgers at its Riverlink store for one night only on Thursday, June 27.
Where you can chow down on $5 burgers

Ashleigh Howarth
26th Jun 2019 2:50 PM
IF you don't feel like cooking dinner tomorrow after work, one Ipswich restaurant is dishing up cheap burgers and shakes for the night.

From 5pm, Ruby Chews Burgers and Shakes at Riverlink will be selling two of its burgers, The Classic and Chicken Burger, for only $5. Surcharges apply for add-ons.

You will also be able to grab a regular milkshakes for $5.

 

Tristan Sabibe, employee at Ruby Chews with their Classic Burger.
Ruby Chews executive chef Yann Bouton said the cheap eats were a way to say thank you to the Ipswich community for voting them as the Best Burger in Ipswich by QT readers.

"We were just voted the Best Burger in Ipswich for the second year in a row, so we wanted to do something to give back to the community and say thank you for their support," he said.

"We have done this in the past for our Cheap Chews Day on a Tuesday, but we thought why not on late night shopping as well.

"We are planning on doing it more often."

The night will also feature live music, prizes and giveaways.

Ruby Chews Burgers and Shakes is located near Limelight Cinemas.

