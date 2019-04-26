Where you can cast your vote early in Ipswich

The candidate ballot draw for Blair held at the AEC at North Ipswich on Wednesday.

The candidate ballot draw for Blair held at the AEC at North Ipswich on Wednesday. Rob Williams

PEOPLE unable to attend a polling place on election day can cast their vote at an early voting centre from Monday.

The Australian Electoral Commission said with a record enrolment rate of 96.8% it is important that all Australians enrolled now think about how and when they will cast their vote.

"We have the most complete electoral roll since federation and we're providing a broad range of voting services but it is up to enrolled Australians to turnout to make sure they have their say,” Mr Rogers said.

"We moved swiftly on Wednesday evening to design, verify and then print ballot papers in time for voters to access early voting centres from Monday.

"We're in the process of printing a total of around 52 million ballot papers and this also kick-starts the distribution of postal votes for people who have applied.”

More than 500 early voting centres will be available during the early voting period.

WG Hayden Humanities Centre cnr South St & Nicholas St

Monday April 29 - Friday May 3 (8.30am -5.30pm)

Monday May 6- Thursday May 9 (8.30am -5.30pm)

Friday May 10 (8.30am -6pm)

Saturday May 11 (9am -4pm)

Monday May 13 - Tuesday May 14 (8.30am -5.30pm)

Wednesday May 15 (8.30am -6pm)

Thursday May 16 (8.30am -5.30pm)

Friday May 17 (8.30am -6pm)

World Knowledge Centre 37 Sinnathamby Blvd

Monday May 6 - Thursday May 9 (8.30am-5.30pm)

Friday May 10 (8.30am-6pm)

Saturday May 11 (9am-4pm)

Monday May 13 - Tuesday May 14 (8.30am -5.30pm)

Wednesday May 15 (8.30am -6pm)

Thursday May 16 (8.30am -5.30pm)

Friday May 17 (8.30am -6pm)

Yamanto Shopping Village Shop 29, 512 Warwick Rd

Monday April 29 - Friday May 3 (8.30am -5.30pm)

Monday May 6 - Thursday May 9 (8.30am -5.30pm)

Friday May 10 (8.30am -6pm)

Saturday May 11 (9am -4pm)

Monday May 13 - Tuesday May 14 (8.30am -5.30pm)

Wednesday May 15 (8.30am -6pm)

Thursday May 16 (8.30am -7pm)

Friday May 17 (8.30am -6pm)

Go to www.aec.gov.au or phone 13 23 26.

Go to www.qt.com.au to learn more about the candidates standing for Blair.