Where you can apply for a job in Ipswich right now

Red Rooster team member Skye Sealy, shift supervisor Levi Battye and store manager Sally Whitty are inviting people to come and work with them.

Red Rooster team member Skye Sealy, shift supervisor Levi Battye and store manager Sally Whitty are inviting people to come and work with them. Rob Williams

JOB hunters are in luck with a number of local Red Rooster restaurants recruiting for a range of positions in the lead up to Christmas.

Red Rooster Queensland state manager Sunny Olak said between now and the end of the year just about all Red Rooster restaurants in the area were looking for permanent and casual staff.

"Currently quite a few positions are up for grabs at Augustine Heights, Goodna and Yamanto, but all the restaurants are currently on the lookout," Mr Olak said.

"This end of year holiday period is the busiest time for us at red rooster, plus we are opening a lot of new restaurants. there's always a need for fresh crew."

The minimum age to work at Red Rooster is 14 years.

"All that is really needed is a willingness to work hard, a passion for food and a dedication to customer service," Mr Olak said.

All kinds of positions are available.

"It all depends on the restaurant's needs. From store crew and delivery drivers to kitchen hands and shift supervisor," Mr Olak said.

"There are currently lots of roles up for grabs from front of house and back of house to management."

Mr Olak said Red Rooster staff, regardless of their roles, were given opportunities to develop personally and professionally.

"Of course when you start as restaurant crew you will be given all the necessary training needed to serve our simple, fun and delicious food offering. you will also receive training and guidance in areas such as customer service, food preparation and safety, time management, organisation, communication and teamwork," he said.

"Many front of house crew members have gone on to move up the ranks in the business. Some taking on corporate roles with head office, others buying restaurants of their own and becoming franchise partners. It's an exciting industry and business to be in and one that can set you up for a great career."

Go to https://redspace.worldmanager.com/careers/index.php to see what jobs you can apply for today.