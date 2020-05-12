Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The PA Hotel has built a wall to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Peter Coultas is appealing for diners to come out. They have lost 95% of business this week. Picture: Cordell Richardson
The PA Hotel has built a wall to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Peter Coultas is appealing for diners to come out. They have lost 95% of business this week. Picture: Cordell Richardson
News

Where you can and can’t dine out in Ipswich

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
12th May 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MANY residents are itching to explore their dining out options as restrictions ease, but the Premier's road map isn't exactly viable for everyone.

Stage One of the State Government's COVID-safe road map will allow dining in at restaurants, pubs, clubs, RSLs and cafes for a maximum of 10 patrons at one time as part of a gradual reopening.

This stage will begin from 11:59pm Friday, 15 May.

Stage Two, which will start 11:59pm Friday, 12 June, will see the patron limit increase to 20 customers and an option for more with an approved COVID-safe plan.

Stage Three would see a build to 100 customers.

As we enter Stage One this weekend, restaurants and cafes are urging people to book ahead.

The QT is building a list of where you can and can't dine-in for a meal in Ipswich.

We'll continue to add to the list as we receive more information and confirmation from Ipswich businesses.

BAKEHOUSE STEAKHOUSE

Bakehouse Steakhouse will open for dine-in serving 10 patrons at a time from Saturday 16 May.

Takeaway will also continue.

Bookings are essential.

Call: 3281 8132

BALLISTIC BEER SPRINGFIELD

Will continue serving takeaway but won't offer dine-in until potentially Stage Two or Three.

THE COTTAGE RESTAURANT

The Cottage Restaurant will open to 10 patrons, offering its full menu from this Saturday. There will be two sitting sessions available, one at 5:30pm and one at 7:30pm from Tuesday to Saturday.

It will continue takeaway with pick up times between 6pm and 7pm.

Bookings are essential.

Call: 3143 2644

CSI - CLUB SERVICES IPSWICH

Will remain closed during Stage one and will wait to re-open at Stage three.

JETS LEAGUES CLUB

Will remain closed during Stage One with hopes to potentially re-open at Stage Two.

PA HOTEL

The PA Hotel will open for dine-in to 10 patrons at a time from Saturday 16 May, serving between 10am and 7:30pm.

It will seat tables of two and four maximum.

Bookings are essential. Takeaway will continue

Call: 3282 1577

ORION HOTEL

Will remain closed during Stage One with plans to re-open at a later stage

OIKOS CAFE

Will re-open on Monday 18 May with limited dine-in places.

It will continue takeaway.

To have your business added to the list contact Paige Ashby at paige.ashby@qt.com.au or call 3817 1712.

business coronavirusipswich ipswich cafe ipswich restaurants lifted restrictions roadmap to return
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        51,000 Queenslanders back to work by weekend

        premium_icon 51,000 Queenslanders back to work by weekend

        News More than 50,000 Queenslanders will be put back to work after restrictions ease this weekend and a staggering $610m will be pumped into the economy in a month.

        • 12th May 2020 5:01 AM
        Bringing joy to isolated seniors through personalised letters

        premium_icon Bringing joy to isolated seniors through personalised...

        News Ipswich students have been writing to their friends at two nursing homes

        • 12th May 2020 5:00 AM
        The 5 TV shows you need to watch before isolation ends

        premium_icon The 5 TV shows you need to watch before isolation ends

        TV Are you getting sick of flicking through Netflix?

        FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        premium_icon FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        News The demand for news has never been greater.