Where you can and can’t dine out in Ipswich
MANY residents are itching to explore their dining out options as restrictions ease, but the Premier's road map isn't exactly viable for everyone.
Stage One of the State Government's COVID-safe road map will allow dining in at restaurants, pubs, clubs, RSLs and cafes for a maximum of 10 patrons at one time as part of a gradual reopening.
This stage will begin from 11:59pm Friday, 15 May.
Stage Two, which will start 11:59pm Friday, 12 June, will see the patron limit increase to 20 customers and an option for more with an approved COVID-safe plan.
Stage Three would see a build to 100 customers.
As we enter Stage One this weekend, restaurants and cafes are urging people to book ahead.
The QT is building a list of where you can and can't dine-in for a meal in Ipswich.
We'll continue to add to the list as we receive more information and confirmation from Ipswich businesses.
BAKEHOUSE STEAKHOUSE
Bakehouse Steakhouse will open for dine-in serving 10 patrons at a time from Saturday 16 May.
Takeaway will also continue.
Bookings are essential.
Call: 3281 8132
BALLISTIC BEER SPRINGFIELD
Will continue serving takeaway but won't offer dine-in until potentially Stage Two or Three.
THE COTTAGE RESTAURANT
The Cottage Restaurant will open to 10 patrons, offering its full menu from this Saturday. There will be two sitting sessions available, one at 5:30pm and one at 7:30pm from Tuesday to Saturday.
It will continue takeaway with pick up times between 6pm and 7pm.
Bookings are essential.
Call: 3143 2644
CSI - CLUB SERVICES IPSWICH
Will remain closed during Stage one and will wait to re-open at Stage three.
JETS LEAGUES CLUB
Will remain closed during Stage One with hopes to potentially re-open at Stage Two.
PA HOTEL
The PA Hotel will open for dine-in to 10 patrons at a time from Saturday 16 May, serving between 10am and 7:30pm.
It will seat tables of two and four maximum.
Bookings are essential. Takeaway will continue
Call: 3282 1577
ORION HOTEL
Will remain closed during Stage One with plans to re-open at a later stage
OIKOS CAFE
Will re-open on Monday 18 May with limited dine-in places.
It will continue takeaway.
