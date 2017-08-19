Where to vote, grab a snag on election day

IF EXERCISING your democratic right on polling day works up an appetite, there are at least 23 barbecues and bake sales happening at Ipswich polling locations.



Schools are best placed to cash in on more than 130,000 voters, many of which leave it to election day to cast their vote.



Some schools are making the most of the extra foot traffic and hosting markets, bakes sales, coffee stalls, car boot sales and barbecues to raise funds for the school.



Booths are open from 8am to 6pm.

St Augustine's College, St Augustines Drive, Augustine Heights. St Augustine's College students will host a sausage sizzle.

Bushland Centre, 9 Mary Street, Blackstone

Ipswich State High School Hall, 1 Hunter Street, Brassall



Ipswich State High School will have a sausage on bread for $2 and soft drinks for sale.

Congregational Hall, 3 Jellicoe Street, Brassall

Bundamba State School Hall, 221 Brisbane Road, Bundamba

TAFE College, Mary Street, Bundamba

Camira State School Hall, Old Logan Road, Camira



Camira State School will have sausages for $2 soft drinks for $1.50. Money will go towards air-conditioning the classrooms.

Churchill State School Hall, Brisbane Street (off Warwick Road), Churchill



Churchill State School will have goodies on offer.

Collingwood Park State School Hall, Burrel Street, Collingwood Park



Collingwood Park State School will hold a stall with sausages, drinks and a variety of baked goods. All funds go back to the P&C.

West Moreton Darts Association, 66 Riverview Road, Riverview

Ipswich East State School Hall, Jacaranda Street, East Ipswich



East Ipswich State School will have sausages and baked goods on offer.

Cityhope Church, 332 Ripley Road, Flinders View

Karate Hall, 83 Old Logan Road, Gailes

St Francis Xavier School Hall, Church Street, Goodna



St Francis Xavier Catholic Primary School, Goodna will have a sausage sizzle with Shiloh Church representatives working the barbecue and tongs.

Community Kindergarten, 52 Glebe Road, Newtown

Grandchester State School, School Road, Grandchester

Ipswich Central State School Hall, 2A Griffith Road, Ipswich



Haigslea State School, 760 Thagoona Haigslea Road, Haigslea



Haigslea State School will host a sausage sizzle and the local church will have baked goods and plants for sale.

Karalee State School Hall, 77 Arthur Summervilles Road, Karalee



Karalee State School will have a barbecue and cake stall.

Kruger State School Hall, Kruger Parade, Bellbird Park



Sausages will be for sale at Kruger State School.

Immaculate Heart Primary School, Chubb Street, Leichhardt

Leichhardt State School Hall, 72 Samford Road, Leichhardt



Leichhardt State School will have a car boot sale.

Marburg State School, Louisa Street, Marburg



Marburg State School will have a sausage sizzle and cake stall with funds going back to the school.

Trinity Uniting Church Hall, 114 Jacaranda Street, North Booval

Ipswich North State School Hall, Lawrence Street, North Ipswich



Ipswich North State School will have a barbecue, cake stall and selling their 150th memorabilia.

Public Hall, 840 Pine Mountain Road, Pine Mountain

St Joseph's School Hall, 42 Pine Mountain Road, North Ipswich



St Josephs Primary School at North Ipswich will be selling baked goods.

Raceview State School Hall, 96 Wildey Street, Raceview

Whitehill Church of Christ, 219 Whitehill Road, Raceview

Redbank Pre-School, 19 Brisbane Road, Redbank

Redbank Plains State School Hall, 39 - 53 School Road, Redbank Plains

Redbank Plains State High School, Performing Arts Hall, Willow Road, Redbank Plains

Riverview State School Hall, 131 Old Ipswich Road, Riverview



Riverview State School will have sausages on offer.

Rosewood State High School, Lanefield Road, Rosewood



Rosewood State High School will have a fundraising sausage sizzle.

Blair State School Hall, Cribb Street, Sadliers Crossing



Blair State School will have a bake sale.

Silkstone State School Hall, Molloy Street, Silkstone



Silkstone State School will have a bake sale and sausage sizzle.

Woodcrest College Auditorium, 38 Nev Smith Drive, Springfield



Woodcrest College P&C will host a market, barbecue breakfast and coffee stall.

Springfield Central State High School, 90 Parkland Drive, Springfield Central

Springfield Lakes State School Hall, 63 Springfield Lakes Boulevard, Springfield Lakes



Springfield Lakes State School will have a sausage sizzle.

Tivoli State School, 108 Mt Crosby Road, Tivoli



Tivoli State School P&C sausage sizzle and stall will be open from 8am to 3pm.

Walloon State School, 528 Karrabin-Rosewood Road, Walloon



Walloon State School will have a sausage sizzle.

Ipswich West State School, Kennedy Street, West Ipswich

Girl Guides Hall, 21 Wellington Rise, Willowbank

Amberley District State School Hall, 37 Deebing Creek Road, Yamanto



Amberley District State School will host a bake sale and sausage sizzle.

