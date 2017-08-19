21°
Where to vote, grab a snag on election day

Emma Clarke
| 19th Aug 2017 5:00 AM

IF EXERCISING your democratic right on polling day works up an appetite, there are at least 23 barbecues and bake sales happening at Ipswich polling locations.

Schools are best placed to cash in on more than 130,000 voters, many of which leave it to election day to cast their vote.

Some schools are making the most of the extra foot traffic and hosting markets, bakes sales, coffee stalls, car boot sales and barbecues to raise funds for the school.

Booths are open from 8am to 6pm.

St Augustine's College, St Augustines Drive, Augustine Heights. St Augustine's College students will host a sausage sizzle.

  • Bushland Centre, 9 Mary Street, Blackstone
  • Ipswich State High School Hall, 1 Hunter Street, Brassall


Ipswich State High School will have a sausage on bread for $2 and soft drinks for sale.

  • Congregational Hall, 3 Jellicoe Street, Brassall
  • Bundamba State School Hall, 221 Brisbane Road, Bundamba
  • TAFE College, Mary Street, Bundamba
  • Camira State School Hall, Old Logan Road, Camira


Camira State School will have sausages for $2 soft drinks for $1.50. Money will go towards air-conditioning the classrooms.

  • Churchill State School Hall, Brisbane Street (off Warwick Road), Churchill


Churchill State School will have goodies on offer.

  • Collingwood Park State School Hall, Burrel Street, Collingwood Park


Collingwood Park State School will hold a stall with sausages, drinks and a variety of baked goods. All funds go back to the P&C.

  • West Moreton Darts Association, 66 Riverview Road, Riverview
  • Ipswich East State School Hall, Jacaranda Street, East Ipswich


East Ipswich State School will have sausages and baked goods on offer.

  • Cityhope Church, 332 Ripley Road, Flinders View
  • Karate Hall, 83 Old Logan Road, Gailes
  • St Francis Xavier School Hall, Church Street, Goodna


St Francis Xavier Catholic Primary School, Goodna will have a sausage sizzle with Shiloh Church representatives working the barbecue and tongs.

  • Community Kindergarten, 52 Glebe Road, Newtown
  • Grandchester State School, School Road, Grandchester
  • Ipswich Central State School Hall, 2A Griffith Road, Ipswich


Haigslea State School, 760 Thagoona Haigslea Road, Haigslea

Haigslea State School will host a sausage sizzle and the local church will have baked goods and plants for sale.

  • Karalee State School Hall, 77 Arthur Summervilles Road, Karalee


Karalee State School will have a barbecue and cake stall.

  • Kruger State School Hall, Kruger Parade, Bellbird Park


Sausages will be for sale at Kruger State School.

  • Immaculate Heart Primary School, Chubb Street, Leichhardt
  • Leichhardt State School Hall, 72 Samford Road, Leichhardt


Leichhardt State School will have a car boot sale.

  • Marburg State School, Louisa Street, Marburg


Marburg State School will have a sausage sizzle and cake stall with funds going back to the school.

  • Trinity Uniting Church Hall, 114 Jacaranda Street, North Booval
  • Ipswich North State School Hall, Lawrence Street, North Ipswich


Ipswich North State School will have a barbecue, cake stall and selling their 150th memorabilia.

  • Public Hall, 840 Pine Mountain Road, Pine Mountain
  • St Joseph's School Hall, 42 Pine Mountain Road, North Ipswich


St Josephs Primary School at North Ipswich will be selling baked goods.

  • Raceview State School Hall, 96 Wildey Street, Raceview
  • Whitehill Church of Christ, 219 Whitehill Road, Raceview
  • Redbank Pre-School, 19 Brisbane Road, Redbank
  • Redbank Plains State School Hall, 39 - 53 School Road, Redbank Plains
  • Redbank Plains State High School, Performing Arts Hall, Willow Road, Redbank Plains
  • Riverview State School Hall, 131 Old Ipswich Road, Riverview


Riverview State School will have sausages on offer.

  • Rosewood State High School, Lanefield Road, Rosewood


Rosewood State High School will have a fundraising sausage sizzle.

  • Blair State School Hall, Cribb Street, Sadliers Crossing


Blair State School will have a bake sale.

  • Silkstone State School Hall, Molloy Street, Silkstone


Silkstone State School will have a bake sale and sausage sizzle.

  • Woodcrest College Auditorium, 38 Nev Smith Drive, Springfield


Woodcrest College P&C will host a market, barbecue breakfast and coffee stall.

  • Springfield Central State High School, 90 Parkland Drive, Springfield Central
  • Springfield Lakes State School Hall, 63 Springfield Lakes Boulevard, Springfield Lakes


Springfield Lakes State School will have a sausage sizzle.

  • Tivoli State School, 108 Mt Crosby Road, Tivoli


Tivoli State School P&C sausage sizzle and stall will be open from 8am to 3pm.

  • Walloon State School, 528 Karrabin-Rosewood Road, Walloon


Walloon State School will have a sausage sizzle.

  • Ipswich West State School, Kennedy Street, West Ipswich
  • Girl Guides Hall, 21 Wellington Rise, Willowbank
  • Amberley District State School Hall, 37 Deebing Creek Road, Yamanto


Amberley District State School will host a bake sale and sausage sizzle.
 

