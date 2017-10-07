Where to vote and get a sausage at Division 7 election

DIVISION 7 residents will return to the polls today to vote in their new councillor.

It's a big field but there are seven strategically placed booths - and some of them have sausage sizzles and markets on offer.

Division 7 covers the CBD and inner-city suburbs including Eastern Heights, Raceview, Silkstone, Coalfalls, Sadliers Crossing, West Ipswich, Woodend and Raceview.

Division 7 electorate map. Electoral Commission Queensland

Glebe Rd

Community Kindergarten, 52 Glebe Rd, Newtown

The kindy's annual fundraiser Kids Bazaar will kick off at 7am with markets and stalls full of pre-loved and handmade baby and childrens wear.

It's the biggest fundraising event for the year for the kindy and they have a raffle, sausage sizzle and home made bake sale happening.

Griffith Rd

Ipswich Central State School Hall, 2A Griffith Rd, Ipswich

Raceview

Raceview State School Hall, 96 Wildey St, Raceview

A sausage sizzle will be available.

Raceview West

Whitehill Church of Christ, 219 Whitehill Rd, Raceview

Sadliers Crossing

Blair State School Hall, Cribb St, Sadliers Crossing

Silkstone

Silkstone State School, Prospect St, Silkstone

West Ipswich

Ipswich West State School, Kennedy St, West Ipswich

Polling booths will operate from 8am to 6pm on election day.