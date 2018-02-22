Where to win a free wedding package and bucks party

IT'S considered one of the most stressful times in a couple's lives, but one wedding expo aims to change that.

The Brookwater presents A Love Story, Wedding Expo event is on next week and is geared to make planning your wedding into something both bride and groom can enjoy.

The free event will run for two hours and will feature everything from a personal trainer, a barber and dedicated men's area for grooms to hang out while their wives-to-be shop around.

Brookwater spokesperson Naren Sinnathamby said the night would be a first of its kind for the area and there would be something on offer for all.

"We want to give people the opportunity to showcase what Brookwater is all about and in doing so make it a fun night where everyone can get involved,” Mr Sinnathamby said.

"We've created a Groom's Grotto where Fana from Lole's Barber Shop will be giving away free hair cuts, my own personal tailor will be on hand, plus there'll be a putting competition where the guys can grab a beer and something to eat and the winner will receive a Brookwater bucks party.

"We'll also be giving away a wedding package for one fortunate couple to have their wedding for free at Brookwater and part of that package will include all the men's grooming on the day, a Mitchell Ogilvie suit, the venue, styling package, make up and more.”

The Brookwater presents A Love Story, Wedding Expo is on Wednesday, February 28 from 6-8pm at the Brookwater Golf and Country Club.

Pre-registration is essential and can be done by clicking here.