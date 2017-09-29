Where to watch Trolls for free on the big screen tonight

IT WAS one of the most popular animated films of 2016 and now it's coming to the big screen for free.

Trolls is the DreamWorks American 3D computer-animated musical based on the Good Luck Troll dolls by Danish woodworker, Thomas Dam, and tells the story of how the evil Bergens invade Troll Village and how Poppy (Anna Kendrick) the happiest Troll ever born and the grumpy Branch (Justin Timberlake) set off on a journey to rescue their friends.

The family hit will be played at Robelle Domain Parklands tonight as part of the Aveo Movie in the Park initiative and Aveo Springfield community sales consultant, Rebecca Carlow said it would be a great opportunity for the whole family to get together and to welcome the long weekend.

"Aveo has committed to sponsor the event for the next six months so on the fourth Friday of every month and in conjunction with the markets, we will be airing a different family movie for free on the big screen,” Ms Carlow said.

Aveo Movies in the Park will feature kids' favourite, Trolls, on the big screen at Robelle Domain Parklands Friday night.

"When I met with Vicki Martin from the Springfield Markets we were talking about how we could work together and I asked her what was missing in the community and what they would like and she suggested movies in the park.

"They used to run it but due to funding restraints couldn't continue, so this will be a good way to bring the community together and grandkids can get together with their grandparents and enjoy a night out.”

The event is open to all and people are encouraged to bring their own picnic blankets and chairs.

The Aveo Movie in the Park screening of Trolls at Robelle Domain Parklands will start tonight at 6:30pm.

For more information on tonight's event or future events, follow the Facebook event page.