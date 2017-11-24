Where to vote and get a sausage on election day

Get your hands on a snag this election day

IT'S something to look forward to on election day, the humble democracy sausage.

Is there anything better than the smell of onions and sausages cooking, I'm salivating just thinking about it.

Here's six locations where you'll be able to tuck into a sausage on bread and more while you vote tomorrow.

1. Leichardt State School - 72 Samford Road, Leichhardt

You can find a sausage sizzle here all day, as well sas bacon and egg rolls for lunch a cake stall and drinks.

2. Churchill State School - Brisbane St (off Warwick Rd) Chrurchill

There will be home baking, craft and sausages on bread with onion and drinks. It all starts from 8am.

3. Glebe Rd Kindy - 52 Glebe Rd, Newtown

Tuck into sausages, cakes and drinks.

4. Camira State School - Old Logan Rd Camira

Here you'll find a sausage sizzle, cake stall and coffee van, 8am-6pm.

5. Karalee State Scool - 77 Arthur Summervilles Rd Karalee.

Grab a sausage on bread, cakes, biscuits and coffee

6. Lockyer District Highschool - William St Gatton

Find a cake stall and sausage sizzle here on polling day

Here's a list of all the polling booths for Ipswich, Ipswich West, Bundamba, Lockyer, Jordan and the Scenic Rim.

Ipswich

Blackstone (Blackstone Hall), 9 Mary Street, BLACKSTONE

Brassall (Ipswich State High School Hall), 1 Hunter Street, BRASSALL

Bundamba (Oasis Church of Christ), 25 Byrne Street, BUNDAMBA

Bundamba South (Bundamba State School Hall), 221 Brisbane Road, BUNDAMBA

Churchill (Churchill State School Hall) Brisbane Street (off Warwick Road), CHURCHILL

East Ipswich (Ipswich East State School Hall) Jacaranda Street, EAST IPSWICH

Flinders View (Cityhope Church), 332 Ripley Road, FLINDERS VIEW

Glebe Road (Community Kindergarten), 52 Glebe Road, NEWTOWN

Griffith Road (Ipswich Central State School Hall), 2A Griffith Road, IPSWICH

North Booval (Trinity Uniting Church Hall), 114 Jacaranda Street, NORTH BOOVAL

Raceview (Raceview State School Hall), 96 Wildey Street, RACEVIEW

Raceview West (Whitehill Church of Christ), 219 Whitehill Road, RACEVIEW

Redbank Plains (Redbank Plains State School Hall), 39 - 53 School Road, REDBANK PLAINS

Sadliers Crossing (Blair State School Hall) Cribb Street, SADLIERS CROSSING

Silkstone (Silkstone State School) Prospect Street, SILKSTONE

West Ipswich (Ipswich West State School) Kennedy Street, WEST IPSWICH

Yamanto (Amberley District State School Hall), 37 Deebing Creek Road, YAMANTO

Ipswich West

Brassall (Ipswich State High School Hall), 1 Hunter Street, BRASSALL

Brassall West (Congregational Hall), 3 Jellicoe Street, BRASSALL

Churchill (Churchill State School Hall) Brisbane Street (off Warwick Road), CHURCHILL

Grandchester (Grandchester State School) School Road, GRANDCHESTER

Haigslea (Haigslea State School), 760 Thagoona Haigslea Road, HAIGSLEA

Karalee (Karalee State School Hall), 77 Arthur Summervilles Road, KARALEE

Leichhardt (Immaculate Heart Primary School) Chubb Street, LEICHHARDT

Leichhardt School (Leichhardt State School Hall), 72 Samford Road, LEICHHARDT

Marburg (Marburg State School) Louisa Street, MARBURG

North Ipswich (Ipswich North State School Hall) Lawrence Street, NORTH IPSWICH

Pine Mountain Hall (Public Hall), 840 Pine Mountain Road, PINE MOUNTAIN

Pine Mountain Road (St Joseph's School Hall), 42 Pine Mountain Road, NORTH IPSWICH

Rosewood (Rosewood State High School) Lanefield Road, ROSEWOOD

Sadliers Crossing (Blair State School Hall) Cribb Street, SADLIERS CROSSING

Tivoli (Tivoli State School), 108 Mt Crosby Road, TIVOLI

Walloon (Walloon State School), 528 Karrabin-Rosewood Road, WALLOON

Yamanto (Amberley District State School Hall), 37 Deebing Creek Road, YAMANTO

Jordan

Augustine Heights

St Augustine's College, St Augustines Drive, AUGUSTINE HEIGHTS

Camira State School Hall, Old Logan Road, CAMIRA

Flagstone State Community College, cnr Homestead & Poinciana Drive, FLAGSTONE

Karate Hall, 83 Old Logan Road, GAILES

Greenbank State School Assembly Hall, 24 Goodna Road, GREENBANK

Jimboomba State School, Mt Lindesay Highway, JIMBOOMBA

Kruger State School Hall, Kruger Parade, BELLBIRD PARK

Redbank Plains State School Hall, 39-53 School Road, REDBANK PLAINS

Redbank Plains State High School, Performing Arts Hall, Willow Road, REDBANK PLAINS

Woodcrest College Auditorium, 38 Nev Smith Drive, SPRINGFIELD

Springfield Central State High School, 90 Parkland Drive, SPRINGFIELD

Springfield Lakes State School Hall, 63 Springfield Lakes Boulevard, SPRINGFIELD LAKES

Greenbank Community Centre, 145 Teviot Road, GREENBANK

Bundamba

Augustine Heights (St Augustine's College) St Augustines Drive, AUGUSTINE HEIGHTS

Blackstone (Blackstone Hall), 9 Mary Street, BLACKSTONE

Bundamba (Oasis Church of Christ), 25 Byrne Street, BUNDAMBA

Bundamba South (Bundamba State School Hall), 221 Brisbane Road, BUNDAMBA

Camira (Camira State School Hall) Old Logan Road, CAMIRA

Collingwood Park (Collingwood Park State School Hall) Burrel Street, COLLINGWOOD PARK

Dinmore (West Moreton Darts Association), 66 Riverview Road, RIVERVIEW

Flinders View (Cityhope Church), 332 Ripley Road, FLINDERS VIEW

Gailes (Karate Hall), 83 Old Logan Road, GAILES

Goodna (St Francis Xavier School Hall) Church Street, GOODNA

Kruger (Kruger State School Hall) Kruger Parade, BELLBIRD PARK

Redbank (Redbank Pre-School), 19 Brisbane Road, REDBANK

Redbank Plains (Redbank Plains State School Hall), 39 - 53 School Road, REDBANK PLAINS

Redbank Plains High (Redbank Plains State High School, Performing Arts Hall) Willow Road, REDBANK PLAINS

Riverview (Riverview Community Centre), 138 Old Ipswich Road, RIVERVIEW

Lockyer

Blenheim (Blenheim State School), 81 Blenheim Road, BLENHEIM

Fernvale (Fernvale State School) Brisbane Valley Highway, FERNVALE

Flagstone Creek (Flagstone Creek State School), 56 Flagstone School Road, FLAGSTONE CREEK

Forest Hill (Forest Hill State School), 11 Church Street, FOREST HILL

Gatton (Gatton State School), 26 William Street, GATTON

Gatton South (Lockyer District High School (Assembly Hall)) William Street, GATTON

Glamorgan Vale (Glamorgan Vale State School) Glamorgan Vale Road, GLAMORGAN VALE

Glenore Grove (Community Hall), 9 Brightview Road, GLENORE GROVE

Grantham (Grantham State School), 15 Victor Street, GRANTHAM

Hatton Vale (Hatton Vale State School), 27-35 Hannant Road, HATTON VALE

Helidon (Helidon State School), 16 School Street, HELIDON

Kentville (Kentville State School) Turpin Road, KENTVILLE

Laidley (Laidley District State School), 232 Patrick Street, LAIDLEY

Lake Clarendon (Lake Clarendon State School), 35 Lake Clarendon Road, LAKE CLARENDON

Lawes (UQ Gatton Campus - Morrison Hall (Ground Level)) Warrego Highway, LAWES

Lockrose (Lockrose State School) Lockrose Road, LOCKROSE

Lowood (Lowood State High School Hall) Prospect Street, LOWOOD

Ma Ma Creek (Ma Ma Creek State School) Gatton-Clifton Highway, MA MA CREEK

Minden (Minden State School), 1032 Lowood-Minden Road, MINDEN

Mount Sylvia (Mount Sylvia State School), 6 Left Hand Branch Road, MOUNT SYLVIA

Murphys Creek (Murphy's Creek State School) Murphys Creek Road, MURPHYS CREEK

Plainland (Faith Lutheran College), 5 Faith Avenue, PLAINLAND

Stockyard Creek (Public Hall) Stockyard Creek Road, STOCKYARD

Tarampa (Tarampa State School) Manthey Road, TARAMPA

Thornton (Thornton State School), 4 Thornton School Road, THORNTON

Upper Tenthill (Baptist Church Hall), 979 Tenthill Creek Road, UPPER TENTHILL

Withcott (Withcott State School), 26 Biggs Road, WITHCOTT

Scenic Rim

Aratula State School, 41 Elizabeth Street, ARATULA

St Mary's Primary School, Bromelton Street, BEAUDESERT

Beaudesert State Primary School, 15-17 Tina Street (Entry via Eaglesfield St), BEAUDESERT

Beechmont State School, Beechmont Road, BEECHMONT

Boonah State School, Park Street, BOONAH

Canungra State School, Christie Street, CANUNGRA

Darlington State School, 2744 Kerry Road, DARLINGTON

Grandchester State School, School Road, GRANDCHESTER

Harrisville State School, 17 Hall Street, HARRISVILLE

Hillview State School, 1623 Christmas Creek Road, HILLVIEW

Jimboomba State School, Mt Lindesay

Highway, JIMBOOMBA

Emmaus College, 48 East Street, JIMBOOMBA

Kalbar State School, George Street, KALBAR

Kooralbyn Community Centre, 79 Ogilvie Place, KOORALBYN

Mount Alford State School, 942 Recumpilla Street, MOUNT ALFORD

Mutdapilly State School, Cunningham Highway, MUTDAPILLY

Tamborine Mountain State High School, Holt Road, NORTH TAMBORINE

Peak Crossing State School, 1323 Ipswich-Boonah Road, PEAK CROSSING

Rathdowney State School, 141-155 Mt Lindesay Highway, RATHDOWNEY

Roadvale State School, 111 Roadvale Road, ROADVALE

Church of Christ Hall, 1048 Rosevale Road, ROSEVALE

Rosewood State High School, Lanefield Road, ROSEWOOD

St Bernard State School, 1-19 School Road, MOUNT TAMBORINE

Warrill View State School, Ipswich Street, WARRILL VIEW

Girl Guides Hall, 21 Wellington Rise, WILLOWBANK

Woodhill State School, Mt Lindesay Highway, WOODHILL

Amberley District State School Hall, 37 Deebing Creek Road, YAMANTO