Where to vote and get a sausage on election day

IT'S something to look forward to on election day, the humble democracy sausage.
Is there anything better than the smell of onions and sausages cooking, I'm salivating just thinking about it.
Here's six locations where you'll be able to tuck into a sausage on bread and more while you vote tomorrow.
1. Leichardt State School - 72 Samford Road, Leichhardt
You can find a sausage sizzle here all day, as well sas bacon and egg rolls for lunch a cake stall and drinks.
2. Churchill State School - Brisbane St (off Warwick Rd) Chrurchill
There will be home baking, craft and sausages on bread with onion and drinks. It all starts from 8am.
3. Glebe Rd Kindy - 52 Glebe Rd, Newtown
Tuck into sausages, cakes and drinks.
4. Camira State School - Old Logan Rd Camira
Here you'll find a sausage sizzle, cake stall and coffee van, 8am-6pm.
5. Karalee State Scool - 77 Arthur Summervilles Rd Karalee.
Grab a sausage on bread, cakes, biscuits and coffee
6. Lockyer District Highschool - William St Gatton
Find a cake stall and sausage sizzle here on polling day
Here's a list of all the polling booths for Ipswich, Ipswich West, Bundamba, Lockyer, Jordan and the Scenic Rim.
Ipswich
Blackstone (Blackstone Hall), 9 Mary Street, BLACKSTONE
Brassall (Ipswich State High School Hall), 1 Hunter Street, BRASSALL
Bundamba (Oasis Church of Christ), 25 Byrne Street, BUNDAMBA
Bundamba South (Bundamba State School Hall), 221 Brisbane Road, BUNDAMBA
Churchill (Churchill State School Hall) Brisbane Street (off Warwick Road), CHURCHILL
East Ipswich (Ipswich East State School Hall) Jacaranda Street, EAST IPSWICH
Flinders View (Cityhope Church), 332 Ripley Road, FLINDERS VIEW
Glebe Road (Community Kindergarten), 52 Glebe Road, NEWTOWN
Griffith Road (Ipswich Central State School Hall), 2A Griffith Road, IPSWICH
North Booval (Trinity Uniting Church Hall), 114 Jacaranda Street, NORTH BOOVAL
Raceview (Raceview State School Hall), 96 Wildey Street, RACEVIEW
Raceview West (Whitehill Church of Christ), 219 Whitehill Road, RACEVIEW
Redbank Plains (Redbank Plains State School Hall), 39 - 53 School Road, REDBANK PLAINS
Sadliers Crossing (Blair State School Hall) Cribb Street, SADLIERS CROSSING
Silkstone (Silkstone State School) Prospect Street, SILKSTONE
West Ipswich (Ipswich West State School) Kennedy Street, WEST IPSWICH
Yamanto (Amberley District State School Hall), 37 Deebing Creek Road, YAMANTO
Jordan
Augustine Heights
St Augustine's College, St Augustines Drive, AUGUSTINE HEIGHTS
Camira State School Hall, Old Logan Road, CAMIRA
Flagstone State Community College, cnr Homestead & Poinciana Drive, FLAGSTONE
Karate Hall, 83 Old Logan Road, GAILES
Greenbank State School Assembly Hall, 24 Goodna Road, GREENBANK
Jimboomba State School, Mt Lindesay Highway, JIMBOOMBA
Kruger State School Hall, Kruger Parade, BELLBIRD PARK
Redbank Plains State School Hall, 39-53 School Road, REDBANK PLAINS
Redbank Plains State High School, Performing Arts Hall, Willow Road, REDBANK PLAINS
Woodcrest College Auditorium, 38 Nev Smith Drive, SPRINGFIELD
Springfield Central State High School, 90 Parkland Drive, SPRINGFIELD
Springfield Lakes State School Hall, 63 Springfield Lakes Boulevard, SPRINGFIELD LAKES
Greenbank Community Centre, 145 Teviot Road, GREENBANK
Blenheim (Blenheim State School), 81 Blenheim Road, BLENHEIM
Fernvale (Fernvale State School) Brisbane Valley Highway, FERNVALE
Flagstone Creek (Flagstone Creek State School), 56 Flagstone School Road, FLAGSTONE CREEK
Forest Hill (Forest Hill State School), 11 Church Street, FOREST HILL
Gatton (Gatton State School), 26 William Street, GATTON
Gatton South (Lockyer District High School (Assembly Hall)) William Street, GATTON
Glamorgan Vale (Glamorgan Vale State School) Glamorgan Vale Road, GLAMORGAN VALE
Glenore Grove (Community Hall), 9 Brightview Road, GLENORE GROVE
Grantham (Grantham State School), 15 Victor Street, GRANTHAM
Hatton Vale (Hatton Vale State School), 27-35 Hannant Road, HATTON VALE
Helidon (Helidon State School), 16 School Street, HELIDON
Kentville (Kentville State School) Turpin Road, KENTVILLE
Laidley (Laidley District State School), 232 Patrick Street, LAIDLEY
Lake Clarendon (Lake Clarendon State School), 35 Lake Clarendon Road, LAKE CLARENDON
Lawes (UQ Gatton Campus - Morrison Hall (Ground Level)) Warrego Highway, LAWES
Lockrose (Lockrose State School) Lockrose Road, LOCKROSE
Lowood (Lowood State High School Hall) Prospect Street, LOWOOD
Ma Ma Creek (Ma Ma Creek State School) Gatton-Clifton Highway, MA MA CREEK
Minden (Minden State School), 1032 Lowood-Minden Road, MINDEN
Mount Sylvia (Mount Sylvia State School), 6 Left Hand Branch Road, MOUNT SYLVIA
Murphys Creek (Murphy's Creek State School) Murphys Creek Road, MURPHYS CREEK
Plainland (Faith Lutheran College), 5 Faith Avenue, PLAINLAND
Stockyard Creek (Public Hall) Stockyard Creek Road, STOCKYARD
Tarampa (Tarampa State School) Manthey Road, TARAMPA
Thornton (Thornton State School), 4 Thornton School Road, THORNTON
Upper Tenthill (Baptist Church Hall), 979 Tenthill Creek Road, UPPER TENTHILL
Withcott (Withcott State School), 26 Biggs Road, WITHCOTT
Scenic Rim
Aratula State School, 41 Elizabeth Street, ARATULA
St Mary's Primary School, Bromelton Street, BEAUDESERT
Beaudesert State Primary School, 15-17 Tina Street (Entry via Eaglesfield St), BEAUDESERT
Beechmont State School, Beechmont Road, BEECHMONT
Boonah State School, Park Street, BOONAH
Canungra State School, Christie Street, CANUNGRA
Darlington State School, 2744 Kerry Road, DARLINGTON
Grandchester State School, School Road, GRANDCHESTER
Harrisville State School, 17 Hall Street, HARRISVILLE
Hillview State School, 1623 Christmas Creek Road, HILLVIEW
Jimboomba State School, Mt Lindesay
Highway, JIMBOOMBA
Emmaus College, 48 East Street, JIMBOOMBA
Kalbar State School, George Street, KALBAR
Kooralbyn Community Centre, 79 Ogilvie Place, KOORALBYN
Mount Alford State School, 942 Recumpilla Street, MOUNT ALFORD
Mutdapilly State School, Cunningham Highway, MUTDAPILLY
Tamborine Mountain State High School, Holt Road, NORTH TAMBORINE
Peak Crossing State School, 1323 Ipswich-Boonah Road, PEAK CROSSING
Rathdowney State School, 141-155 Mt Lindesay Highway, RATHDOWNEY
Roadvale State School, 111 Roadvale Road, ROADVALE
Church of Christ Hall, 1048 Rosevale Road, ROSEVALE
Rosewood State High School, Lanefield Road, ROSEWOOD
St Bernard State School, 1-19 School Road, MOUNT TAMBORINE
Warrill View State School, Ipswich Street, WARRILL VIEW
Girl Guides Hall, 21 Wellington Rise, WILLOWBANK
Woodhill State School, Mt Lindesay Highway, WOODHILL
Amberley District State School Hall, 37 Deebing Creek Road, YAMANTO