Where to see works by Ipswich's best artists

ECLECTIC MIX: Ipswich Art Awards committee member Kate Roberts with one of the pieces entered into the 2016 awards.

IPSWICH artists will be on show in epic numbers at this year's Ipswich Art Awards.

This year marks the 17th year the Ipswich Art Awards has run during the Ipswich Festival in St Paul's Anglican Church hall.

The awards have grown from a three-day event in the early days to a 10-day event that offers significant prize money to budding creative minds.

It has become a major event in the Ipswich Festival calendar attracting large crowds of visitors.

Visitors previously have found the works tantalising in their quality.

Some find them so breathtaking that they cannot walk away without making a purchase.

Each year a different judge is selected for the show and this year is no exception.

Emma Collerton, assistant curator from the Gold Coast Art Gallery, will judge the works and award prizes. She has an impressive list of credentials to her name making her ideal for this judging role.

The Ipswich Art Awards are unique in that the committee does not preselect the artists or the works for the exhibition.

All works entered, so long as they adhere to the conditions of entry, are displayed and judged.

The theme for the 2017 awards is 'The Heritage of Ipswich' which has attracted a record amount of entries from local artists. Organisers are anticipating record crowds visiting the show over the 10 days it is open.

All art works in the display are for sale and if this year mimics previous years most works will be at bargain prices.

A bonus, again this year, is the St Paul's Quilt and Craft Display in St Paul's Church running May 3-6 from 9am-3pm and May 7 12-3pm.

What a bargain two great shows in one place - excellent artistic quilts celebrating Australiana, the Queensland Quilters Challenge Quilts, cross-stitch, lacework, tatting and spinning and weaving.

Ipswich Legacy will staff the Ipswich Art Awards exhibition and will hold a raffle with all proceeds going to their work with the families of service men and women.

The Ipswich Art Awards open at 10am on May 4 and run until May 14 at St Paul's Church Hall, d'Arcy Doyle Place Ipswich.

The exhibition is open 10am-4pm daily, except May 14, when it closes at 1pm. Entry is free.

Tickets for the awards opening night function on May, May 3, are available from Art Time Supplies on Brisbane St.