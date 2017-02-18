Where to see The Herd, Opiuo live this weekend

SEE THEM LIVE: Hip hop collective The Herd will perform at Earth Fequency Festival.

A MUSIC and arts festival which now calls Ipswich home is gaining some serious clout with performers, bringing acts like The Herd and Opiuo to the region.

The four-day Earth Frequency Festival started today and will continue into the weekend at Ivory's Rock Conference Centre in Peak Crossing,

Organiser Paul Abad said as the festival gained momentum each year, so did the line-up.

"This year we are very excited about The Herd - arguable one of Australia's most successful politically conscious hip-hop groups," he said.

Other acts in the extensive line-up include Beardyman, Ace Ventura, Kingfisha, and Desert Dwellers.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Mr Abad said the festival began as an electronic dance focused outdoor party for about 300 people more than a decade ago.

Now the event has broadened its line-up to include reggae, dubstep, techno, hip-hop, psychedelic trance, drum and bass, folk, funk and down-tempo acts.

"Earth Frequency is somewhere between the vibe and creativity of a smaller underground music events and the epic scale of large festivals like Woodford and Splendour," Mr Abad said.

"We have three big stages running 8am to midnight, and some lower level 'after-hours' entertainment options once the big stages finish for the night.

"The sense of community, the natural setting, the awesome venue and all the good vibes are what people consistently comment on.

"We think this is a very unique and we're happy to be limiting numbers to 5000 for this reason."

Mr Abad said festival-goers came from as far as Perth, Melbourne, Cairns and even from overseas to experience the event.

He said organisers also worked hard to give back to the local community.

The EFF Community Fund donates profits back to small organisations in the region and a number of groups also set up stalls at the festival itself.

"A lot of work goes in to seeing how we can pass on benefits to the community. Last year over $35,000 of fundraising was passed on," he said.

"This year we have the Fassifern Football Club, Harrisville Lions, Flinders Peak Rural Fire Brigade, Purga Friends and Queensland Trust for Nature all attending the festival.

"We also have a special day rate for local residents for the Saturday and Sunday. We would love more of the local community to come and see what the festival is all about."

Festival numbers are capped at 5000 and Mr Abad said it looked like the event would get close to selling out this year.

Tickets are still available through the festival website.