Where to meet the Supercars stars in Ipswich

V8 Supercars driver Will Davison meets with fans at last year's Community event at Coates Hire in Churchill. The drivers are back for another fan session on Thursday afternoon.

THURSDAY afternoon's Supercars community fan day at Churchill is the main pre-racing event for fans in Ipswich.

Defending Supercars Championship titleholder Shane Van Gisbergen will be joined by history-making Jamie Whincup as well as top drivers James Courtney, Chaz Mostert, Nick Percat, Tim Slade, Will Davison and Fabian Coulthard.

The driver signing session and fan BBQ is at Coates Hire, 63 Lobb Street, Churchill from 4-5pm.

Supercars drivers will make other appearances around the city and before competing at Queensland Raceway.

They include Thursday: 10-11am at Coles Ipswich - drivers Mark Winterbottom and Cameron Waters.

Noon-1pm: Woolworths Yamanto - drivers Mark Winterbottom and Cameron Waters.

The Supercars drivers will also be available for autograph sessions this weekend at Queensland Raceway.

The times are: Saturday - 9.15am-9.45am and Sunday (9.30am-9.45am) at the rear of the team garages in the Supercars Paddock at the Raceway.