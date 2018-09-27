Menu
CUTE: Ipswich Nature Centre leading hand Darcy Bannah with new dingoes Moose and Lola.
Where to meet dingo pups these school holidays

Emma Clarke
by
27th Sep 2018 4:07 PM

LOLA and Moose are the newest additions to the Ipswich Nature Centre in time for the school holidays.

The pure breed alpine dingo pups are 13 weeks old and are very busy taking in their new surroundings.

The playful pups are the centre of attention with staff and volunteers as they get accustomed to their new home at the zoo.

Ipswich Nature Centre leading hand Darcy Bannah is one of the handlers looking after the dingo pups.

"They are hard work being puppies as they are so active and inquisitive," he said.

"Their days consists of waking up early, having a play, eating, running around, going for a walk, playing, cuddles then sleep by mid-morning. This repeats though out the day until they fall asleep for the night.

They are on a diet of kibble, minced and chunks of meat and they will slowly be introduced to things like brisket bones, chicken frames, necks and wings.

Dingo puppies Lola and Moose can be seen during the school holidays from 10am to 12pm.

