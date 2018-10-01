PUBLIC HOLIDAY: What's open and closed in Ipswich today
First: Coffee
Queen's Park Café
9am-2pm
10a Merle Finimore Ave Ipswich, Queensland
Fourth Child Café Restaurant Lounge & Bar
8am-2pm
6/126 Brisbane Street Ipswich, Queensland
Rafter and Rose
7am-12pm
1/17 Ellenborough Street Ipswich, Queensland
The Retro Diner
7am - 1pm
195 Brisbane St Ipswich, Queensland
Seed Coffee
7:30am - 11:30am
The Boulevard, 17 Limestone Street Ipswich, Queensland
Then, we shop
Booval Fair
9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Brassall Shopping Centre
Woolworths and Aldi 9am - 6pm
Specialty Stores 10.00am to 4.00pm
Redbank Plaza
9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Town Square Redbank Plains
Major Stores 9:00am - 6:00pm
Specialty Stores 10:00am - 4:00pm
Riverlink Ipswich
Specialty Stores 10am - 4pm
Major Stores 9am - 6pm
Orion Springfield
10am - 4pm