Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

PUBLIC HOLIDAY: What's open and closed in Ipswich today

1st Oct 2018 9:36 AM | Updated: 9:36 AM

First: Coffee

Queen's Park Café

9am-2pm

10a Merle Finimore Ave Ipswich, Queensland

Fourth Child Café Restaurant Lounge & Bar

8am-2pm

6/126 Brisbane Street Ipswich, Queensland

Rafter and Rose

7am-12pm

1/17 Ellenborough Street Ipswich, Queensland

The Retro Diner

7am - 1pm

195 Brisbane St Ipswich, Queensland

Seed Coffee

7:30am - 11:30am

The Boulevard, 17 Limestone Street Ipswich, Queensland

 

Then, we shop

Booval Fair

9:00 am - 6:00 pm

 

Brassall Shopping Centre

Woolworths and Aldi 9am - 6pm

Specialty Stores 10.00am to 4.00pm

 

Redbank Plaza

9:00 am - 6:00 pm

 

Town Square Redbank Plains

Major Stores 9:00am - 6:00pm

Specialty Stores 10:00am - 4:00pm

 

Riverlink Ipswich

Specialty Stores 10am - 4pm

Major Stores 9am - 6pm

 

Orion Springfield

10am - 4pm

Related Items

holiday trading hours ipswich business public holiday trading hours
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Uncle Sudsy and Zeek: An unmistakable duo

    premium_icon Uncle Sudsy and Zeek: An unmistakable duo

    Community Father and son team Oliver and Zeek Walker have a unique bond strengthened with Bart Simpson on a skateboard.

    • 1st Oct 2018 10:00 AM
    Just $1 a day for best print and online news

    Just $1 a day for best print and online news

    News The best coverage of local news, sport and entertainment

    The suburbs at the centre of the storms

    premium_icon The suburbs at the centre of the storms

    Weather New insurance data has uncovered the southeast Queensland hot spots

    • 1st Oct 2018 8:59 AM
    Family mourn 'beautiful, modest and humble soul'

    premium_icon Family mourn 'beautiful, modest and humble soul'

    Community Tributes flow for fatal crash victim, 25

    Local Partners