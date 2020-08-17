Where to get the cheapest fuel in Ipswich

The average price for unleaded fuel in Ipswich is currently 114.3 cents per litre, which according RACQ is too expensive, with the insurance provider asking motorists to hold off filling up until the price of fuel gets cheaper.

However, we've taken the time to find the cheapest fuel in Ipswich for you.

You'll find the cheapest fuel in Ipswich at Caltex Woolworths Booval, Caltex Booval 7-Eleven Silkstone, BP Silkstone, Coles Express Bremer and Coles Express Booval, where the price of unleaded petrol is 106.9 cents per litre.

At United Booval, 7-Eleven Flinders View and 7-Eleven Raceview unleaded petrol will cost you 107.9 cents per litre.

The most expensive petrol in Ipswich is at BP Foodworks Tivoli for 119.9 cents per litre.

In Greater Springfield you'll find the cheapest fuel at United Springfield for 117.5 cents per litre.